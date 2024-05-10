Highlights Despite initial doubts following the team's 2023 trade, Kyrie Irving's impact on the Mavericks is undeniable.

After the Dallas Mavericks traded for guard Kyrie Irving during the 2022-23 season, it immediately looked like a failure for the team. At the time of the trade, the Mavericks had a 29-26 record and shared the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns. However, Dallas went 9-18 the rest of the way and missed the postseason entirely. Now, in large part due to Irving's on-court performance, the Mavericks stole Game 2 in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, teammate Luka Dončić explained Irving's importance to the team, saying "he can do everything on the floor."

In Game 2, Irving recorded nine points on 2-for-8 shooting in 41 minutes of play. However, his 11 assists and two blocks led the team. Additionally, the 32-year-old recorded three rebounds and two steals. Although his scoring took a hit in the game, Irving's defense and playmaking were essential to Dallas' victory.

Kyrie Irving's 2024 Playoff Performance

The former NBA champion is shining in his first postseason run with the Mavericks

In eight games played this postseason, Irving is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Furthermore, he is averaging 1.9 steals per game and is shooting 49.6 percent from the field, including a 45.5 percent mark from the three-point line. After eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, Dončić spoke about Irving's performance, calling it "a pleasure" to be teammates with Irving.

“I would say unbelievable. So it’s even more special, but just to have the guy like that on your team, it’s a pleasure."

The backcourt duo of Irving and Dončić are doing wonders for the Mavericks as they aim to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. Their next game will take place back home in Dallas on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST as they look to take a 2-1 series lead.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, NBA.com, and StatMuse.