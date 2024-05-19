Highlights Derrick Jones Jr. and PJ Washington played essential roles in the Mavericks' Game 6 series-clinching win over the Thunder.

Washington sealed the victory with game-winning free throws, while Jones contributed with timely and huge shots throughout the game.

Both players excelled defensively in trying to slow down the Thunder's talented wing duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the Western Conference Finals after they just narrowly escaped the Oklahoma City Thunder by the skin of their teeth with a 117-116 win in Game 6 to win their semi-finals series, 4-2.

Dallas would be nowhere near close to championship contention without the leadership of their two stars, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. But the Mavericks would also not be able to grind out the win in Game 6 without the incredible support of their role players, especially Derrick Jones Jr., PJ Washington, and rookie Dereck Lively II.

Following their heart-stopping victory, Dončić sung high praises for the Mavs' unsung heroes, who came up huge time and time again throughout the series.

"We can't describe it, man. Him and D. Jones, those are our dogs. And therefore, they're amazing. Every game, [they] never complain once, never nothing. Just play hard." - Luka Dončić

The two lengthy wings had their work cut out for them in trying to contain the Thunder's talented wing duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams throughout the six-gamer. And in the series-winner, the two came up with big plays down the stretch for the Mavs.

Derrick Jones Jr. and PJ Washington Were Terrific In Game 6

Jones and Washington came up huge in the fourth quarter

Derrick Jones Jr. and PJ Washington had their imprints all over Game 6, where Dallas needed to overcome a 17-point second-half deficit to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

Washington, in particular, gave the Thunder the knockout blow when he sank the game-winning freethrows with 2.5 seconds remaining. Meanwhile, Jones made a clutch turnaround basket with over a minute remaining that gave the Mavericks the necessary cushion to close out a resilient OKC squad.

The Mavericks needed every bit of Jones' 22 points and four three-pointers in Game 6. Apart from making life as tough as possible for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he made several timely baskets throughout the evening that helped the Mavericks claw back from a 16-point halftime deficit.

As for Washington, he struggled through the first three quarters due to foul trouble. He scored his first point with 5:19 remaining in the fourth quarter after he went 1-of-2 on a trip to the freethrow line.

That, however, kickstarted what eventually became a massive fourth quarter for the 25-year-old. He scored all of his nine points in the final frame. He knocked down two clutch three-pointers, and then, of course, made the series-clinching freethrows that officially closed the 2023-24 campaign for the Thunder.

Washington and Jones Were Dallas' Defensive Dogs

Both were the primary defenders on the Thunder's talented wings

As huge as they were offensively for the Mavericks in Game 6, Washington and Jones should be credited for the defense they played throughout the series. Their size and length made it especially hard for the Thunder's talented wings to get going offensively.

SGA may have averaged 32.2 points through the six games, but he had to work for all of the 71 field goals he made against Dallas. Jalen Williams also had a rather subpar series. He averaged 17.0 points per game, but shot just 42.4 percent in six outings.

Washington and Jones' presence have helped the Mavs establish a defensive identity, something that was missing from the team last year. The two should continue to be a force defensively for Dallas in the next round, where they will face either the defending champion Denver Nuggets or the surging Minnesota Timberwolves.