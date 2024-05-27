Highlights Luka Dončić's defense on Anthony Edwards was crucial to the Dallas Mavericks winning Game 3 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Dončić collected a playoff career-high of five steals, including a clutch takeaway on Edwards in the final two minutes of the game.

The Mavericks need Dončić to bring the same defensive intensity in their closeout Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Luka Dončić made his impact felt in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals beyond his contributions to the offensive side of the ball.

Dončić had 33 points as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to bring them within one game of the NBA Finals, but his defense helped the team slow down Anthony Edwards' hot hand on the affair. In his post-game press conference, Dončić stressed the onus he placed on bringing his energy out on defense, which helped him collect five steals on the night:

"Just trying to bring energy to the team. I simply, in the third quarter, you know, Anthony Edwards got it going. Someone had to stop him. So, just energy. Just try to bring a lot of energy on the defensive end."

Dončić Answered The Call Against Edwards in Game 3

Dončić collected his third steal on Edwards in crunch time

Edwards had an up-and-down first half, where he scored nine points on 50 percent shooting from the field before going 1-5 for three points in the second. However, he came alive with a huge third quarter that saw him score 10 points and dish out three assists on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor.

Recognizing that the Georgia product had found his stroke, Dončić upped the ante on defense while shouldering his customary offensive load. Thanks to his tenacity, he and the Mavs' perimeter defense held Edwards to a mere three shot attempts in the fourth quarter. This threw the Wolves off of their game and allowed Dallas to limit them to 20 points in the last 12 minutes of action.

Dončić's five steals on the game were an NBA playoff career-high for the six-year veteran. Further, this marked only the second time that the Slovenian All-Star has posted a 30-5-5-5 game with either blocks or steals in his regular season or playoff career, the other time coming on Jan. 7, 2021 against the Denver Nuggets. His clutch steal on Edwards with 1:52 remaining in regulation allowed the Mavs to extend their 109-105 lead and pull away from the Wolves for the win.

Although Dončić bears much of the playmaking responsibilities for Dallas, he, along with all 11 of his teammates will need to give it their all on defense in Game 4 if they want to sweep Minnesota and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.