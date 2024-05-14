Highlights The Thunder have evened the series, thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander's phenomenal performance.

The Mavericks enter Game 5 as underdogs despite a strong offensive lineup of Dončić and Irving.

Dallas faces a challenge due to the Thunder's strong defensive capabilities and young, talented roster.

The Dallas Mavericks possessed the chance to go up 3-1 in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder reminded the Mavs who they were facing, as they evened up the series at two games apiece with a 100-96 win.

The Mavericks appeared to be in control for most of the game, but let it slip away in the fourth quarter. That was mostly thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander, who found his cool and took control in that quarter. Twenty of the Thunder’s final 30 points were thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander, as he scored or assisted on all of them.

Dallas now finds themselves tied in a best-of-three series in which two of the three will be played in Oklahoma City. After the game, the Mavs' leader and superstar Luka Dončić sent a clear message about his and the team’s outlook following the heartbreaking loss.

“[We have] no concern. Just got to be ready. You know, we got to play hard like we did today. I think we played really hard. Big energy today. But like I said, some details, you know, cost us the game and we just got to be ready again. Obviously it's going to be hard on the road, but we've done it before, we can do it again.” —Luka Dončić

Dallas the Underdog

The Thunder are favored in the series against the Mavericks

Dončić reiterated that he and the team were not concerned about the loss and that it would be hard for them to win on the road. The statements did not echo the most positive energy, but he remained affirmative that the Mavs would be able to handle business against the Thunder.

Despite being loaded with the one-two punch of Dončić and Kyrie Irving, combined with the recent explosion of PJ Washington, the Mavericks actually found themselves as the underdog against the Thunder. Oklahoma City is a dangerous squad that always poses a threat, showcasing their might in Game 1 of the series, and once again in Game 4.

That threat has been led by Gilgeous-Alexander. He scored 34 points in Game 4, along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. He scored on four straight possessions in the fourth quarter, having himself a night. But the Thunder are threats on both sides of the ball, possessing elite defense as well as offense.

Complete Team

The Thunder dominate on both sides of the ball

Chet Holmgren has emerged as the second star to Gilgeous-Alexander, and he also had himself a night on Monday, putting up 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks. The Thunder are the top seed in the West and are one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Loaded with tons of young talent and future draft picks, they are constructed in a dynastic manner and the sky is the limit for them.

Despite leading for most of the game, the majority of Mavs starters came up short in Game 4. PJ Washington led the team with 21 points and 12 rebounds, continuing his breakout arc. After that, Dončić recorded a triple-double featuring 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but only 18 points. And Irving put up only 9 points and 1 rebound.

Offensive performances of that nature will not be enough to keep the Thunder at bay. Both the Mavs and Thunder will have another chance to take a series lead on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.