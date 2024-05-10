Highlights MVP voting result favored Jokić with 79 first-place votes, leaving Dončić as the runner-up.

Voters' choice trends show inconsistency in selecting MVPs based on team success over individual achievement.

Luka Dončić's historic season statistically warranted MVP recognition, but Jokić claimed the award.

The NBA announced their biggest regular season award last night, the MVP, and for the third time in four years it belongs to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.

Jokić had an impressive campaign, leading the Nuggets to the second seed in the Western Conference while averaging 26.4 points per game, 12.4 rebounds per game, 9 assists per game, and once again leading the league in VORP (value over replacement player).

The final voting figures weren't particularly close either.

Jokić pulled away considerably with 79 first-place votes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was actually the runner-up in the race, finishing second. Sitting in third was Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić.

The three of those players all had a strong case for winning the award, but ultimately, this may have been one of those times when the voters got it wrong.

It's not always evident in the moment, but this may be an instance where twenty or thirty years from now, people will look back on the historic season that Dončić had and ask themselves, "How did he not win the MVP that year?"

Old Arguments And Why They're Played Out

The MVP Isn't As Simple As The Best Players On The Best Team Anymore

There were four MVP voters this season who picked Dončić to win the award. Eventually, they will feel pretty vindicated in that decision.

The lack of defined criteria as to what determines an MVP certainly creates a problem around the award and evaluations that are not always consistent.

History has somewhat shown the award to be one where the best player on the best team is often the recipient. The best team is used a touch loosely here, as it doesn't always have to be the best regular season record.

However, that is not always the case. In recent years, historic seasons like Russell Westbrook's 2016-2017 campaign and even Jokić's own 2021-2022 season broke through the mold. Both of their squads finished the season with less team success than Dončić's unit this year. It did not matter.

In the past, when voters have defaulted to the best player on the best team, you've had instances like Steve Nash winning the award over Kobe Bryant in the 2005-2006 season. Hindsight has not always looked too favorably on that selection.

Bryant vs Nash in 05-06 Category Steve Nash Kobe Bryant PPG 18.8 35.4 RPG 4.2 5.3 APG 10.5 4.5 Team Standings 2nd 7th MVP Finish 1st 4th

Nash was obviously missing Amar'e Stoudemire that season, but when you look at the supporting cast around Bryant, that point falls a touch mute.

Ultimately, until there is an ironed-out, identifiable point of reference to what makes someone the MVP, there will be seasons where hindsight creates a dispute about who the elected winner was.

Setting The Bar Too High, Too Early

Dončić's incredible start to his career put some lofty expectations on him

Dončić has been one of the best players in the league for what has felt like a good portion of time at this point. The surreal thing to think about is that Luka is only twenty-five years old. That may be a part of the problem regarding his missed opportunity at his first MVP trophy.

Dončić came into the league at nineteen and effortlessly locked up the Rookie of the Year award in the 2018-2019 season. With averages of 21.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, and 6 assists per game, Dončić was nearly a unanimous choice for the award, receiving 98 of 100 first-place votes.

When he returned for his sophomore campaign, Dončić cemented his spot among the game's very best.

Doncic's Statistical Greatness Over The Years Category 20-21 21-22 22-23 23-24 PPG 28.8 27.7 28.4 32.4 RPG 9.4 8.0 9.1 8.6 APG 8.8 8.6 8.7 8.0 TS% 58.5 58.7 57.1 60.9 Win Shares 8.8 7.7 7.6 10.2

In just his second season in the NBA, Luka's incredible 2020-2021 campaign earned him a spot on the All-NBA First Team. He joined the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, and Anthony Davis.

What was even more impressive was the bigger picture of what that selection meant. It was the sixth time a player had made an All-NBA First Team at 21 years old or younger. He was also the first player since Tim Duncan to make it in their first two seasons.

Luka has continued to perform at that level, or above, ever since. He has been a mainstay on the All-NBA First Team, making it every season thereafter (and is more likely than not expected to be there once again this year).

Dončić has been consistently putting up gaudy numbers every year, but even by his standards, this season was nothing short of spectacular.

Luka's Historic Year

Dončić Had One Of The Greatest Individual Seasons Of All Time

Luka's all-around game has always been one of his calling cards throughout his career. Even at this age, one could argue Dončić as one of the greatest offensive weapons that the game has ever season.

It should be unsurprising, given that fact, that Luka led the league in usage this season with 36%. It's a simple principle, you put the ball in the hands of your best player as much as you can and hope he delivers. Dončić did just that. He delivered at an individual level that arguably exceeded another historic season seen within the last decade.

Doncic's 23-24 vs Westbrook's 16-17 Category Doncic Westbrook PPG 33.9 31.6 RPG 9.2 10.7 APG 9.8 10.4 Total 52.9 52.7 MVP No Yes

Luka's season surpassed Westbrook's historic 2016-2017 MVP campaign with his collective averages this year. There is an even more impressive way of framing this season for Dončić. This is the highest collective average of points, rebounds, and assists since the momentous NBA-ABA merger in 1976.

Furthermore, Luka had the highest scoring average in NBA history with at least nine assists and nine rebounds per game.

Whatever way that the numbers are dissected, the conclusion remains the same: they are simply otherworldly. Apparently, for the MVP voters though, it was just another year at the office for Dončić.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.