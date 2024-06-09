Highlights Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has been listed as questionable ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Dončić has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the entire postseason.

The Mavericks face a slim chance of winning if Dončić misses Game 2

It's no secret that Luka Dončić has been dealing with a myriad of injuries throughout the Dallas Mavericks' postseason run to the NBA Finals. Despite his laundry list of injuries, the Mavericks superstar has been gutting it out and playing through the pain and so far, he has yet to miss any game in the playoffs.

Ahead of Game 2, however, Dončić faces the possibility of sitting out Sunday night's NBA Finals tilt against the Boston Celtics. Previously tagged as probable, the Western Conference Finals MVP has been downgraded to questionable on the Mavericks' injury report.

The report indicates that Dončić is dealing with a right knee sprain, left ankle soreness, and now, a thoracic contusion.

Per Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated, the Mavs guard had been dealing with the knee sprain since their first-round series versus the Los Angeles Clippers. He's also had the bum ankle since their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The thoracic contusion is the latest injury to be officially added to the list.

Mavericks Have No Shot if Luka Dončić Misses Game 2

Doncic has done the heavy lifting throughout the playoffs

It goes without saying that the Dallas Mavericks have little to zero shot of tying the NBA Finals if Dončić winds up missing Game 2. As terrific as his co-star Kyrie Irving and the rest of his supporting cast have been throughout the playoffs, the Mavericks rely on Dončić to lead the way.

That was especially the case in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Despite not having a signature Luka outing, Dončić was really the Mavericks' lone bright spot during their 107-89 loss. He led Dallas with 30 points and 10 rebounds, and shot 12-of-26 from the field. However, the Celtics held him to a playoff career-low one assist in his NBA Finals debut.

Irving, meanwhile, struggled mightily from the field, as Celtics fans serenaded him with boos throughout the evening.

Luka Dončić Stats — 2024 NBA Playoffs Category PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% Luka Dončić 28.8 9.7 8.4 44.0% 34.3%

Though the Celtics were in cruise control through the majority of the game, Dončić did put some fear in the TD Garden crowd when he led a furious rally from the Mavericks to begin the second-half.

Dallas trailed by as much as 29 points in the first-half, before the Mavs cut the lead to as low as eight, with Dončić scoring 10 of his 30 points in the third period. The Celtics, however, stayed poised and managed to stave off any of Dallas' comeback attempts throughout the game and cruised to a comfortable win.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Celtics tips off at 8PM ET on Sunday night. Stay tuned for more updates on Dončić's status ahead of the opening tip.