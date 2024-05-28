Highlights The Dallas Mavericks need one more win for the NBA Finals, led by Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving's backcourt dominance.

Dončić alone is not enough for the Mavericks - team effort is crucial for post-season success.

The Mavericks’ defensive prowess is key to recent victories, stifling opposing teams with strong stats in the playoffs.

The Dallas Mavericks need just one more win against the Minnesota Timberwolves to book their place in the NBA Finals as the Western Conference representative, and so far they have needed Luka Dončić to come up clutch to put them in such a favorable position.

However, league insider Mark Medina believes that his performances alone aren’t what ‘guarantees’ wins for the Mavericks, and that it is instead the support from his teammates around him, and collective group effort, that does.

On the Brink of the NBA Finals

Dallas have muscled their way to a 3-0 series lead over the Timberwolves

The Mavericks look all but primed to reach the NBA Finals as the Western Conference representative, with them needing just one more win to seal their place where the Boston Celtics await.

One of the main reasons they are in such a favorable position is due to the electric backcourt combination of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who have showcased themselves to be a seamless and complementary fit alongside each other, with Irving, in particular, argued to have revolutionized the Mavericks’ entire offensive system, and has reignited past championship-caliber form on this current post-season run.

Having found a home in Dallas, and overcome issues that once plagued him during his difficult tenures with the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, Irving has been praised for his approach to his play alongside Dončić, where he has both embraced and excelled as the ‘1B option’ behind the five-time All-Star.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving - 2023-24 Playoffs Two-Man Advanced Statistics Category Statistic ORTG 118.9 DRTG 109.1 NRTG 9.8 AST% 56.0 REB% 53.2 TS% 58.7 PIE 55.1

However, when posed the question of whether he and Dončić had the best backcourt partnership in the entire NBA, the eight-time All-Star instead focused on winning a ring with his partner first before he could entertain such a proposition.

But, it isn’t just the Irving-Dončić partnership that has the Mavericks one-and-a-half feet into the Finals, every member of the roster has played their part, and the acquisition of P.J. Washington at the trade deadline has been a particular standout, with the forward having been viewed as the missing piece to their puzzle, and has been instrumental on both ends of the ball in the playoffs.

Luka Dončić’s ‘Brilliance’ Alone Isn’t Enough To Carry the Mavericks

Medina argues that while Doncic has to be on the top of his game to ‘carry’ the team, his performances alone are not enough to determine whether the Mavericks will win games or not, with the journalist citing that the amount of support that he receives from the likes of Irving, Washington and Dereck Lively II is pivotal to the team’s overall success.

“No doubt Luka Dončić has to carry the team, he has to play his best. But, when you look at the Mavs’ playoff run, as well as their past playoff failures, Dončić’s brilliance does not guarantee that they will win a playoff game. What helps guarantee if they win playoff games is that Luka has enough help. So, given the fact that Luka has been nursing different injuries, and the fact that he's inevitably received defensive attention, it's very critical that Kyrie Irving continues to be that great star and number two option, as well as players like P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II being good complementary two-way players."

Ramping Up the Intensity

4.2 NET RTG in Conference Finals significantly betters their 0.2 NET RTG in Conference Semi-Finals

Earlier on in their 2023-24 post-season campaign, the Mavericks had to rely on Irving over Dončić, who had some early shooting efficiency jitters due to battling through both illness and injury, but has since come alive again, with the backcourt duo taking over together in their conference finals bout with the Timberwolves.

The Slovenian, in particular, has led the way in scoring throughout the post-season, averaging 28.3 points on 43/32/81 shooting splits, while Irving has followed closely behind with 22.4 points, though at a greater 49/44/81 shooting clip.

But, in the current series, Dončić has stepped up a gear, and has averaged 32.7 points shooting with 46.4 percent shooting efficiency from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point land, while also grabbing 7.7 rebounds, dishing out 8.7 assists, and averaging 2.7 steals, all team-highs.

Irving has followed suit, and has increased his scoring production this series, averaging 27.7 points at 52.5 percent efficiency from the field, while also shooting the deep-threat ball at a team-high 43.8 percent, while also grabbing 4.0 rebounds and dishing 4.7 assists to his teammates.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 Post-Season Defensive Dashboard Category Statistic Post-Season Rank DEF RTG 111.4 8th OPP PTS OFF TOV 15.0 11th OPP PTS 2ND CHANCE 11.9 7th OPP PTS FB 11.7 7th OPP PTS PAINT 42.3 4th

As for the Mavericks in their entirety, for the first time in the Luka Dončić era, their stifling defense has taken over the plaudits from their offense, with the group having been commanding on the defensive side of the ball, in which they have allowed only 42.3 points to be scored in the paint, the fourth-best mark in the entire playoffs.

In their series against Minnesota, though, they have showcased a 114.3 defensive rating, and have led all four Conference finalists in defensive rebound percentage with 73.2 percent, while also conceding the fewest amount of points off of turnovers, having allowed only 9.3 per outing thus far in the series.

Furthermore, they are also the only team to have allowed single-digit points to be scored on the fast-break, allowing only 9.0 per outing, and lead all four teams in opponent paint points scored with 43.3 per contest, the only team to concede less than 50.0 points.

As such, this has led the Mavericks to outscore all of their playoff opponents combined by 3.5 points per 100 possessions, the fifth-best mark in the 2023-24 post-season, with this figure improving in the Conference Finals, where they are currently outscoring Minnesota by 4.2 points per 100 possessions.

Furthermore, this is also significantly up from their Conference Semi-Finals win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, when they finished the series with only a plus-0.2 net rating.

With just one win now needed from four, the Mavericks look the most likely to progress to the Finals, though the Timberwolves will not go down without a fight. If they are to seal both the sweep and the series victory, then it’ll be all hands on deck to get there, and the support around Dončić will need to be at its very best.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.