Highlights The Mavericks lead the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-0 and are one win away from the NBA Finals.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have dominated the T'Wolves' efforts to double teams, which the former discussed after the Game 3 win.

The Mavericks remain focused on finishing strong in Game 4 in Dallas with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

The Dallas Mavericks are officially one win away from the NBA Finals.

On Sunday night, the Mavericks won Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves 116–107, taking a 3–0 lead in the series and pushing Minnesota to the brink of elimination. No team in NBA history has erased a 3–0 deficit in the playoffs.

Leading the way for the Mavericks once again was the superstar duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Dončić went off for 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals, while Irving matched his impressive night with 33 points of his own, along with three rebounds and four assists.

The offensive production from Dallas' top two stars came despite many efforts to double-team them on defense. After the game, Dončić was asked about the Timberwolves' attempts to bring defensive help against him and Irving. According to Dončić, it played right into the Mavericks' game plan.

"I feel confident. They tried to double me the whole game. Tried to double Ky. That just makes us better," Dončić said during his on-court interview after the game. "Everybody touches the ball. Everybody plays. It’s an amazing win. We come down to the stretch, and we execute."

Indeed, the Mavericks offense, especially the production of their top two stars, has looked rather unstoppable to start the series. Dončić has eclipsed 30 points in all three games of the Western Conference finals thus far, and even when he isn't the one scoring, he's getting the rest of his team involved.

But when the lights are shining brightest, it's Dončić and Irving that get the job done for Dallas. In the fourth quarter on Sunday, the duo combined for 21 points over the final 12 minutes of action, all while the Mavericks defense held the Timberwolves to 20 points total in the period.

Mavericks Now on Cusp of NBA Finals

Dallas hasn't reached the NBA Finals since their title run in 2011.

While no team has successfully come back from a 3–0 deficit in a seven-game series in the NBA, some teams have come close to overcoming the mountain before. Four teams in NBA history forcing a Game 7 after dropping the first three games of a series, including the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals last year.

With that in mind, Dončić knows the job is not done yet for the Mavericks. Even though Dallas has taken all three of the first games of the series, the first two wins came by a combined four points, and the Timberwolves are not a team that can be expected to give up without a fight.

"Gotta focus. Game by game. If we don’t win the next one, we’ve gotta win the next one," Dončić said on the court after the win. "We’ve got to stay focused, play the same. We know they have Anthony Edwards, so it’s going to be a tough game. We’ve got to play the same way."

Game 4 of the Western Conference finals tips off on Tuesday night in Dallas.