The Dallas Mavericks have a future Hall of Fame recipient on their roster, at least that’s what NBA insider Mark Medina believes.

Enjoying another season full of career-highs, Mavericks’ franchise star Luka Dončić is showing that his ceiling is virtually unlimited, but whether he has enough roster pieces around him, including his backcourt partner, Kyrie Irving, that can help Dallas go on a championship run, still remains to be seen.

Playoff contenders or pretenders?

25-21 record, 8th in the West

After last season’s disappointment where they fell out of playoff contention entirely, not even having the chance to play for a post-season berth in the Play-In tournament, the Mavericks looked to make amends over the summer off-season.

As well as retaining free-agent Kyrie Irving and inking him to a three-year, $120 million deal, the Mavericks sought to strengthen their frontcourt depth, bringing in Grant Williams, Derrick Jones Jr., and offering a surprise return to the NBA for former lottery pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Dante Exum, during free-agency.

After missing out on the playoffs, Dallas were also awarded the 12th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, electing to select defensive standout Dereck Lively II from the Duke Blue Devils, who has, so far, been a revelation on the defensive end of the ball for the Mavericks, mitigating their initial depth concerns after being shorthanded as a result of the trade that brought Irving to Dallas in the first place at last season’s trade deadline.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 NBA Season Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank Offensive rating 117.6 9th Defensive rating 117.4 23rd Net rating 0.3 16th Effective FG % 55.7 10th Pace 100.87 9th Player Impact Estimate 49.3 21st Stats as of Jan. 29, 2023

As a result, the Mavericks currently find themselves in solid contention for at least a Play-In tournament spot, where they possess the eighth overall seed in the West with a 25-21, above .500 record, sitting only a game back off an automatic spot.

This is largely as a result of their top-10 team offense, led by their franchise star, Luka Dončić, who has cemented himself as a star in this league since his arrival as a rookie from European side Real Madrid back in the 2018-19 season.

This season, though, has seen the 24-year-old take even greater strides in his development on this Dallas team, and with the ‘Yin and Yang’ backcourt combination of him and Irving, there is optimism that the Mavericks can make a lot of noise in the post-season.

Dončić will ‘be in the Hall of Fame’

Despite having only been in the league for six seasons, Medina argues Dončić is already a sure lock to be in the Hall of Fame when his career is all said and done, having been one of the best scorers in the league since his rookie year in 2018-19.

The one question the journalist has, though, is whether he has enough pieces on the roster surrounding him that can assist him in winning an NBA title in Dallas, and while they didn’t have enough defensive reinforcements last season to carry them into the playoffs, they have made improvements over the summer off-season to mitigate that being a factor.

“His ceiling is already established. He's a superstar, and he's going to be in the Hall of Fame. Now it's a matter of, is he going to win championships with the Mavericks? And that was always the question mark, because sometimes it was just Luka doing everything on his own, and not trusting his teammates. Some of it was just by necessity, because he didn't really have the right teammates to trust, or the fact that Kyrie Irving last season, that chemistry was good, but they didn't have a lot of time together, and they didn't have enough defensive reinforcements to complement them.”

Luka magic at it again

73 point outing last week, fourth-most points scored in a game all-time

Since coming over from Europe where he won the Euro League Final Four MVP before he made the move to the NBA, Dončić very quickly established himself as one of the most skillful young scorers in the game.

Six seasons on and that hasn’t changed, with his brilliance on the court earning him five NBA All-Star selections already, as well four All-NBA First Team nods at the mere age of just 24-years-old.

Luka Dončić - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 119.0 112.0 Defensive rating 118.1 112.5 Net rating 0.9 -0.5 Field goal % 48.2 45.4 3-point field goal % 37.1 37.2 Stats as of Jan. 29, 2024

This season, in particular, though, has seen the Slovenian take his game up another level entirely, where he is currently the Association’s second-leading scorer, averaging 34.4 points per game, and 9.4 assists, both career-highs, and 8.6 rebounds.

His three-point shooting efficiency has also seen a spike, where he is converting a career-high 37.5 percent from deep on 10.4 attempts per game, the only season so far in which he has averaged double-digit long-range attempts.

Having sunk 152 deep shots already on the season, he is only trailing Stephen Curry, 187, for most three-pointers made this season.

This offensive masterclass doesn’t come lightly though, where Dončić is second in the league for usage percentage with 35.8 percent, having had to have taken on additional offensive responsibilities when his backcourt partner, Irving, missed a chunk of time due to injury.

Additionally, his passing has led to 24.2 points per game from his assists, the third-highest mark in the league, while his 16.6 potential assists per game also ranks third-most in the NBA this season.

However, it is his ability to carry the team on his shoulders to get wins which has generated the most hype around Dončić.

Only last week, he recorded 73 points, the highest amount of points in a game since the late Kobe Bryant’s 81 point outing against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, and the fourth-most all-time, in Dallas’ win over the Atlanta Hawks, shooting 75.8 percent shooting from the field and 61.5 percent from three-point range.

While it is unlikely that he will surpass that mark again, at least this season, Dončić has garnered the reputation for being able to get hot on any given night, and has posted seven games with 50-plus points already in his career, and along with his slick handles and ability to distribute the ball to his teammates in impressive ways, he has rightfully earned the title of 'Luka Magic'.

On the whole, Dončić's career is still in its early stages, with him having yet to really enter his prime. But should he continue on this upward trajectory of performances, there is no doubt that when his career is all but finished, he will see his name etched in history alongside the NBA’s best ever players in the Hall of Fame.

