After losing a dramatic Game 4 105-100 on their home court to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks will be heading to Minnesota looking to wrap up the series.

Failing to close the series in Game 4, and letting the Timberwolves gain some momentum by avoiding the sweep, the Mavericks were without rookie big-man Dereck Lively, who exited Game 3 with a neck sprain.

When asked after the game about Lively’s absence, Mavericks’ star Luka Dončić was quick to establish how important Lively is, stating:

“Yeah, he’s a big piece to our defense and offense, so we miss him a lot.”

Lively’s Impact on Dončić’s Game

Having Lively in the game creates more opportunities for Dončić

With this being Lively’s first missed game of this postseason, Dallas’s gameplay has largely involved him. Despite not putting up any eye-catching numbers (he hasn’t scored more than 14 points this postseason), Lively has been an extremely consistent presence who the Mavericks have to rely on. Even in the games in which he’s scored less than five points, he’s made more assists than points.

Dereck Lively 2023-24 Postseason Player PPG RPG APG FG% Lively 8.5 7.1 1.5 65.3

It’s not a coincidence that with his first absence comes Minnesota’s first win of the series. Without Lively’s regular looks and play in the paint, the team’s primary scorer was forced to do more.

Luka Dončić with Lively This Postseason Situation PPG RPG APG With Lively 28.3 9.3 9.0 Without Lively 28.0 15.0 10.0

While he did put up better basic stats without Lively in the game, a look at his shooting percentages tells a different story. In Lively’s absence, Dončić put up fewer attempts with much less accuracy.

Luka Dončić’s Shooting This Postseason Situation FG% FGA 3P% 3PA TS% With Lively 43.2 22.4 32.4 9.7 55.3 Without Lively 33.3 21.0 36.2 11.0 53.3

He did shoot slightly better from three, emphasizing his ability to adapt while not having a primary piece in Lively available in the paint, but not quite well enough to win the game for Dallas. The higher true shooting percentage, though, does suggest that having Lively in the game creates better quality looks for Dončić.

Lively Makes the Mavericks Better

The Mavericks played worse in many areas without Lively, and are hopeful for a Game 5 return

The Mavericks, as a whole, benefit from Lively’s presence. Compared to their postseason averages this season with Lively, they posted fewer rebounds and blocks, and more turnovers and three-point attempts with lower field goal and three-point percentages.

Mavericks 2023-24 Postseason Situation PPG RPG APG FG% With Lively 107.4 43.3 22.6 46.9 Without Lively 100.0 38.0 23.0 42.0

Lively, although leaving with injury only two games ago, could make a return in Game 5. This would be huge for Dallas as not only would they be getting back a major piece of their front-court, but it would also put them in the best position to wrap the series up as early as possible. If the Mavericks want to take down the well-rested Boston Celtics, they’re gonna need as healthy of a squad as they can get.