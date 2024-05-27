Highlights Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić are dominating the playoffs with their clutch performances in the fourth quarter.

Irving's leadership and mentality shine through, helping the Mavericks stay focused and hungry for success.

The star backcourt duo's chemistry and humility towards each other are propelling the Mavericks towards an NBA title.

The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from the NBA Finals after taking a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Less than a week ago, Luka Dončić hit a massive game-winning triple to sink the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the series. Even though he has hit game-winners in the playoffs before, he reserved the title, "Mr. 4th Quarter," for his backcourt teammate, Kyrie Irving.

"Unbelievable... That's why they call him 'Mr. fourth quarter.' It's amazing. He's born for this situation. He's born for the clutch situations, so we just give the ball to him."

Irving and Dončić both scored 33 points in Game 3, but the former saved his best for when the lights shined the brightest down the final stretch.

Kyrie Irving Fourth Quarter Game 3 Stats Points 14 FG 5-7 3FG 1-1

Dončić was not too shabby himself, knocking down all three of his shots in the final frame for seven points. Throughout the series, Irving averages 10.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, while Dončić puts up nine points on 64.3 percent. This star backcourt has two of the best closers in the NBA, and they are putting on a show in the 2024 playoffs.

In Game 2, Irving missed two key free throws inside the final two minutes. Instead of feeling sorry for letting the team down, he knocked down a huge three from the left corner to make it a one-possession game. Even if Irving makes a mistake, his mentality allows him to recover quickly in the most clutch moments.

Irving and Dončić's Leadership Helps Young Mavericks

Irving knows what it takes to reach the ultimate goal

No team has ever lost a playoff matchup after being up 3-0. However, Irving says the Mavericks cannot focus on statistics. They need to come out in Game 4 with the same mentality as the first three contests of the series.

When Irving won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, LeBron James was the leader and best player on the squad. The former Duke University guard learned what it took to lead on and off the court from one of the greatest players ever. Now, even though Dončić is the number one option, he and other Dallas players acknowledge Irving's vocal leadership throughout their deep playoff run.

The Mavericks' stars display humble qualities towards each other. Dončić gave Irving the "Mr. Fourth Quarter" title after the former hit a game-winning shot in the previous contest. In an interview on the Pat Bev Pod, Mark Cuban described Irving's perspective regarding Dončić being the first option.

Their chemistry is only getting stronger each game they play. Now, Irving and Dončić sit five wins away from an NBA title.