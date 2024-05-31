Highlights The Mavericks head to NBA Finals after a dominant Western Conference Finals win with exceptional play from Luka Dončić.

Dallas, led by young stars like PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, looks to secure the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in the Finals.

Mavericks management's strategic moves, including trading for Washington and Gafford, have strengthened the team's playoff run this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are heading to the NBA Finals to take on the Boston Celtics. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, Dallas enters the final series of the 2023-2024 campaign with a lot of confidence. The Mavericks made the conference finals in 2022 but fell in five games to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. This time, they made sure to get the job done.

After Game 5, a reporter asked superstar Luka Dončić if he felt a difference between this season's Western Conference Finals success and the losing effort two years ago.

"I think we have a young team, outside of Kyrie. Kyrie's getting old"

Dončić smiled as he tried to keep his laughter to himself. A few of the reporters could not. Dončić relaxed after dominating on the court with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists to close out the series. He received the WCF MVP trophy for his extraordinary play throughout the series.

Luka Dončić 2024 Western Conference Finals Stats PPG 32.4 RPG 9.6 APG 8.2 FG% 47.3 3PT% 43.4

Dončić scored at least 32 points in each game against Minnesota except for Game 4- Dallas' only loss of the series.

Kyrie Irving turned 32 in March. Other than Markieff Morris (34), who does not play on most nights, Irving, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are the only players over 28 years old on the Mavericks. Irving won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers eight years ago.

He and Derrick Jones Jr. are the only Dallas players to reach an NBA finals before now. The Mavericks will count on Irving's improved leadership mentality and championship experience to hoist the 2024 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Mavericks Got Even Younger At the Trade Deadline

P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford have played a big role in the Mavericks' success

Dallas' general manager, Nico Harrison, acquired P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford before the trade deadline this season. He traded away 30-year-old Richaun Holmes and 25-year-old Grant Williams. The Mavericks finished the regular season with an impressive 22-9 record after they acquired Washington and Gafford.

Gafford and Washington are 25 years of age, and they have not had deep playoff runs in their careers before this campaign. Gafford played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards before enjoying success with Dallas. Washington spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets before this season.

The Wizards and Hornets finished with the second and fourth-worst records, respectively, in the NBA this season. Now, Gafford and Washington are headed to the NBA Finals. They celebrated their accomplishment after the game last night.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. NBA fans will not want to miss a star-studded battle for all the marbles between the Mavericks and the Celtics.