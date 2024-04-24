Highlights Luka Dončić leads the Dallas Mavericks to victory with an outstanding offensive and defensive performance.

Last night, Luka Dončić gave the Dallas Mavericks a huge advantage in their first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers. Having lost the first game of seven, the Mavericks needed a victory last night to return to Dallas with home-court advantage. Fortunately, the MVP candidate delivered an exceptional performance.

Recording 32 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, Dončić helped the Mavericks to a 96-93 win over the Clippers in the Crypto.com Arena. This puts Dallas firmly in the driver's seat, as they will look to establish a 3-1 lead in the series by winning their next two home games. There are many things to point out about the Mavericks' win, but while Dončić's offense was spectacular, his defense was even more so.

Following the game, the Slovenian decided to send a message to his "haters". Often criticized for his cribbing on the court, and his lack of defensive ability, Dončić felt he proved the haters wrong last night. And, as Mavericks reporter, Noah Weber reported, Dončić takes pride in what he does on the defensive end of the court.

“It’s playoffs. It’s different. They’re trying to double with me and I say no double. I take pride in my defense too. They’re always going to say that - the haters. But it’s fine. I’m out here enjoying playing basketball. That’s fun man.” - Luka Dončić

Dončić's Stats on the Defensive End Do Not Lie

The Mavericks superstar ended the night with a 96.6 defensive rating

While Dončić has received a lot of flack over the years for his poor defense, last night he proved what he is capable of. Although at face value, his defensive stats of one steal and one block aren't impressive, it's everything else he did that is so impressive. He was the stalwart for the Mavericks last night, leading them on the court.

With a defensive rating of 96.6, Dončić had the second-highest defensive rating among the starters on both the Mavericks and the Clippers. The only player that outdid him, was LA's Terance Mann, who had a rating of 95.5. But, what made Dončić's defensive efforts, all the more special, was what you don't see on the stats sheet.

The Clippers missed all 8 of the shots that Dončić contested. What's more, according to ESPN Stats & Information, while he was the primary defender on the floor, LA shot only 2-of-17.

Luka Dončić Defensive Stats vs. Clippers in Game 2 Categories Stats DRTG 96.6 BLK 1 STL 1 DRB 6 DRB% 10.9 Contested Shots 8 Deflections 4

His performance last night shows just how big a mistake the Clippers made targeting him on the defensive end. Now, as the series heads to the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks will rely on their star player again, both on offense and on defense.

Dončić's Defense has Significantly Improved

The 25-year-old has given the Mavericks a lot more on the defensive end

As mentioned earlier, while no one doubts Dončić's ability as a player, the one criticism he almost always runs into is his defense. Although he has showcased his magic on the offensive end of the court, his numbers on the defensive end are nothing to brag about. However, this has not been the case this season.

Dončić has every right to take pride in his defensive ability, and this is because it is reflected in the stats sheets. The 25-year-old's defense has shown significant improvement in the last year. So much so, that his work on that end of the court, has contributed to more win shares in the 2023-24 season than it did the previous year.

Not only is Dončić joint 13th in the league in terms of steals per game, with 1.4, but he is also 19th in the league in terms of rebounds with 8.8 per game. The reason why this is so impressive is the fact that everyone ahead of him are either centers or power forwards, making him the only guard in the Top 20.

What's more, according to Synergy, Dončić is one of the top players in terms of post-up defense. Additionally, his isolation defense was spectacular, as opposing players only managed to score 0.4 points on him, which means they had a scoring frequency of just 33.3% when he was defending them.

Luka Dončić Defensive Stats 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Categories 2022-23 2023-24 DRTG 116 113.8 DREB 7.8 8.4 STL 1.4 1.4 BLK 0.5 0.5

Dončić still has his entire career ahead of him. He has the potential to become one of the greatest of all time. And, while his offense already seems to be at that level, it's clear to see that his defense is slowly rising to the same. Before long, he will be the face of the NBA, and perhaps the face of basketball as a whole.