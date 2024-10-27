Luka Modric's capacity to continually elevate his game is nothing short of remarkable. At 39 years old, the Real Madrid and Croatia legend shows no signs of retiring from professional football. Just last week, he made history as his club's oldest player to start an official match after playing a pivotal role in last season's La Liga and Champions League double.

In stark contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo, at the same age, was in his second season in Saudi Arabia and had already faced a downturn during his time at United, while Sergio Ramos, only a year younger, is struggling to secure a new club following a stint at Sevilla. This only reinforces the idea that Modric has aged like a fine wine, and until now, his longevity was one of football's best-kept secrets.

Vlatko Vucetic, the Real Madrid captain's right-hand man, recently revealed the key to Modric's success in an interview with Spanish outlet Revelo. The Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder's physical trainer also explained that the playmaker has a metabolic age of under 30, despite now being closer to 40. To a great extent, the findings suggest Modric is anything but human.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Modric has become the oldest player in Real Madrid's history at 39 years and 40 days old, overtaking their legendary Hungarian forward Ferenc Puskas.

The Secrets Behind Modric's Immortal Fitness

His physical trainer has revealed the secrets to a long and successful career

While others around him retire early, such as Madrid teammate Toni Kroos, Modric's recipe for footballing immortality lies with the very man who designed it: Vlatko Vucetic. An associate professor at the Faculty of Kinesiology at the University of Zagreb, he met Modric in 2010 and has been collaborating with him since 2012. "He asked me if I could help him," he told Relevo, and at that time, they set "three objectives": "to preserve his condition, prevent physical setbacks, and prolong his career."

Even Modric wasn't overly optimistic about his longevity back then: "He wanted to play until he was 36. He set himself that goal. Luka is very upright, emotional, focused, and competitive; he always wants to win."

In addition to the performance he delivers daily with the specialists from the white and gold club and Croatia, the deep-lying, orchestrative midfielder relies on his trusted expert to implement a parallel plan that helps him maintain his fitness: "I gave him a program, and he carries it out almost every day, more than 350 times a year, sometimes at home and other times at the Sports City. He does it 45 minutes before training."

This routine involves daily training “with long elastic bands, exercises for the muscles of the arms and shoulder girdle, special exercises for the core (a lot of rotational exercises), and a special set of exercises for the muscles of the lower extremities.” The rationale behind this is clear:

“Especially after 30, muscle mass is lost quickly. You have to work harder to be the same as you were the year before. It is not easy to accept this, and you need dedication. I honestly think that prevention and daily work with long elastic bands are the key.” These bands, which create resistance for muscle work and encourage progressive strength, are Vucetic’s specialty.

Vlatko emphasised that the 39 years listed on the midfielder's passport is just a number and that his "metabolic age," which measures a person's physical and biological state based on their habits and lifestyle, is significantly lower:

"It is true that he is neither 20 nor 30 years old; he is as old as the calendar indicates. But during all these seasons, he has worked on prevention... and that is why his metabolic age is lower than his chronological age. My chronological age is 50 years old and my metabolic age is 35. His chronological age is 39 and his metabolic age is less than 30."

Luka Modric's Eternal Youth and Brilliance

He is one of the greatest midfielders of all time for a reason

Alongside measurable factors like sleep quality and nutrition, and morphological elements such as genetic traits, the physical trainer highlights another key to Modric's longevity: "His cognitive capacity and motor intelligence, in the sense of making quick decisions on the field, speed of thought, seeing and devising several plays in advance as if it were chess, recognizing the movements of other footballers... That's where Luka is one of the best in the world, if not the best."

His mental agility helps him conserve energy physically while contributing significantly to the game without covering excessive distances, as he zips the ball to any corner he wishes. And although Vlatko playfully declines to disclose Modric's secret—"I won't reveal it; it's our enigma"—he relies on "eight quantifiable parameters" that Luka adheres to meticulously: "Hobbies, hygiene, hydration, family, the psychological factor, motor skills..." Other physiological details, including "skeletal dimensions, muscle mass, subcutaneous adipose tissue, and the proportions of all these components," also benefit the player with the most major honours in Madrid's history.

As one of the greatest midfielders in football history, Modric is the benchmark for any modern midfielders looking to replicate the Croatian's soaring heights, as he is also one of the most likeable players, too. Across a career that started all the way back in 2002, the pass-master has claimed four La Liga titles, six Champions League crowns, as well as helping Croatia to a World Cup final and claiming one of only two Ballon d'Or awards that didn't have either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo's name on it in 17 years.