Highlights Luka Modrić is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after a successful 12-year stint with multiple achievements.

Modrić's contract won't be renewed, and he is dissatisfied with his reduced game time this season.

Modrić is considering offers from other clubs, including Inter Miami, but still has ambitions to represent his country at Euro 2024.

We are quickly approaching the end of an era as former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modrić is reportedly set to leave Real Madrid come the end of the season.

Modric has been an integral part of Los Blancos midfield for a number of years, having secured multiple individual and team accolades over his 12-year stint at the club. However, reports coming out of Spain are indicating that the Croatian is entering the final few months of his career in Madrid.

Modrić's contract won't be renewed

Reports from Spanish outlet Sport, translated by Goal, has revealed that the two parties have agreed that no new contract will be offered to the midfielder, who will be allowed to explore his options as early as January. The 38-year-old is believed to be unsatisfied with his game time this season, having featured in 18 of Carlo Ancelotti's 22 games in charge this season. Whilst that initially sounds like a reasonable number of appearances, most of these have come as a substitute, something Modrić is not accustomed to.

In his 18 appearances, the former Tottenham man has been on the pitch for 877 minutes. That is an average 48 minutes per game. This is down from the 60 minutes per game he averaged throughout the 2022/23 season. His decrease in minutes is largely down to the influx of younger talent the club has invested in over the last couple of years. The most notable of these is Jude Bellingham. The Englishman has taken Spanish football by storm, putting in dominant performances akin to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a result, the former World Cup finalist is ready to look at pastures new in order to continue his footballing career. Some of the interested parties are believed to include David Beckham's Inter Miami and a number of suitors from the Saudi Pro League. It is believed that the midfielder also still has ambitions of representing his country at Euro 2024.

Modrić's Real Madrid Career

The Croatian's time in the Spanish capital has seen its fair share of ups and downs. He joined the club in 2012 for a fee believed to be in the region of £16.5m. The start to his career was so bad, that Modrić was voted by fans as the worst La Liga signing of the season. He bounced right back though and began to put in performances that justified Florentino Perez's decision to bring the future legend to the club.

Luka Modrić's Real Madrid Stats Per Transfermarkt Games 506 Goals 37 Assists 79 Trophies 23

Modrić would go on to have a very fruitful career. He won three La Liga titles, five Champions League titles and two Copa Del Rey's. As of now, he has made an incredible 506 appearances for the club. This leaves him in 14th place for the most games played at the club, surpassing legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe and Alfredo Di Stefano.

He also became the first person other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in ten years when he received the honour in 2018.