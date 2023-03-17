To say Luka Modric is still going strong at the age of 37 would be something of an understatement.

Despite the fact he's now far closer to 40 than 30, the Croatian is firmly among the best midfielders on the planet.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed yet another exceptional campaign in Real Madrid colours thus far, with his latest masterclass coming against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Modric barely put a foot wrong as Los Blancos secured a 1-0 victory over the Premier League outfit at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Real Madrid have secured passage to the 2022/23 Champions League quarter-finals as a result, where they will play Chelsea.

Modric's insane pass vs Liverpool

As well as dictating the tempo of proceedings against Liverpool, Modric was responsible for some eye-catching moments.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man left poor ol' Trent Alexander-Arnold trailing in his wake at one point, which summed up the right-back's torrid evening.

Modric was also responsible for a magnificent pass, one which has slipped under the radar somewhat.

But the marvellous show of skill has now been brought to the attention of social media - and we're mighty thankful it has.

Let's take a look at the pass in all of its glory:

It might look simple, but trust us when we say it is anything but.

Modric's outside-of-the-boot pass - which has become his forte in recent years - basically eliminated four Liverpool players from the game and helped kickstart a Real Madrid attack.

Yet another reason why Modric is truly one of a kind and a player who will go down as an all-time great.

Borne Sosa: 'Modric one of five best midfielders in history'

"For me, he's in the top five midfielders of all time. Absolutely nobody performed on his level at 37 years old," Modric's Croatia teammate recently told reporters.

"He's showing from year to year how important a player he is for us and Real Madrid. When it's most important, he gives us this experience, confidence and he's really calm on the ball.

"I'm very happy to have him in the team and, hopefully, he will stay with us as long as he can."