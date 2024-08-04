This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku might be forced to stay, despite seeking an exit, due to Napoli's delay in moving Osimhen.

Reports suggest Lukaku could be Osimhen's replacement at Napoli whilst PSG eye Osimhen, affecting Lukaku's move.

Chelsea are firm on Lukaku's price and won't accept a cheap deal.

Chelsea's forgotten man Romelu Lukaku could continue his Stamford Bridge nightmare against his wishes, despite interest from other clubs - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that a move away from the west London club is currently off, after Blues chiefs set an asking price deferring Napoli to make a move for the Belgian.

Lukaku signed for Chelsea three years ago, but his last game in a Blues shirt came in May 2022. He hasn't managed to convince any bosses that he is the man to lead the line at Stamford Bridge and as a result, two loan spells have taken place. But whilst he is looking for an exit this summer, sources have revealed that Lukaku could be forced to stay - with a hold-up surrounding Victor Osimhen's transfer away from Napoli blocking his move to the Italian outfit.

Lukaku Linked with Napoli

The Belgian has serious Serie A pedigree

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Napoli were interested in Lukaku as a potential Osimhen replacement, with the Nigerian international being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain with Kylian Mbappe's replacement being of paramount importance to the French champions.

Romelu Lukaku's Serie A statistics - Roma squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 5th Goals 13 =1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 =3rd Shots Per Game 2 2nd Match rating 6.83 5th

Lukaku, as a result, has been touted to replace the speedy striker at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, and his exit could see the Blues gain some huge transfer funds as they look to reshape their squad under Enzo Maresca.

Sources: Lukaku Could be Stuck at Chelsea

The striker needs other deals to go through

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that Lukaku is in danger of being stuck at Chelsea - unless Napoli and PSG can come to an agreement on Osimhen sooner rather than later.

The Italian outfit need to sell Osimhen before they can complete a deal to sign the Belgian striker from the Blues, and with Chelsea being firm on a valuation of their forgotten man, they won't entertain any cut-price deal as they look to recoup as much of a fee as possible for his services.

Chelsea have been linked with Osimhen incase his transfer to PSG doesn't happen, but at present, Lukaku remains stuck at Stamford Bridge with new boss Maresca showing no intention of including him in his plans and as a result, the star is in limbo until there is an advancement on the Osimhen deal.

Similar to the Conor Gallagher saga, it's another high-profile player that Chelsea are having to deal with in terms of his future - when they cannot afford to with pre-season results and performances being overly worrying.

Lukaku Well Suited to Serie A

The Belgian has shone for two different teams

Having signed Lukaku for £97.5million back in 2021, his move didn't go down as well as first hoped and as a result, he was shipped out to Inter Milan and Roma on loan over the past two years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lukaku scored 47 goals in just 72 Serie A games for Inter Milan before his move to Chelsea

23 goals in the league over a combined 57 games is by no means a poor tally and having won the Coppa Italia and finished runner-up with Inter in the Champions League last season, Lukaku is a player who has shown that he can do it all in Italy. But with just 36 league goals in his last 92 Premier League games, he has not lived up to his price tag as a goalscorer for the Blues by some margin - given that other scorers have cost less and produced more.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-08-24.