Former Bayern Munich and Arsenal star Lukas Podolski has gone viral after delivering a shocking tackle during a friendly indoor tournament this week. The 39-year-old German forward, currently playing for Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa, is no stranger to controversy, having also landed himself in hot water in October for lighting a flare during his own testimonial match.

During his career in Europe’s top five leagues, Lukas Podolski was rarely a source of controversy, preferring to let his performances do the talking. Over 686 club appearances, the Polish-born forward scored 235 goals and delivered 135 assists, earning honours such as the FA Cup, the Bundesliga, and the 2014 World Cup with Germany. Podolski also achieved an impressive 130 caps for the national team.

These days, however, the veteran striker often finds himself making headlines for the wrong reasons. During a clash in an indoor tournament—an event where he serves as a patron—against third-division Polish side Wisloka Debica, his darker side came to the forefront once again.

Podolski Produces Horror Tackle During Indoor Tournament

The former Arsenal man has since apologised

On Saturday evening, Podolski sparked a storm on social media after a video surfaced showing his reckless foul during the friendly tournament. In the match against Wisloka Debica, Podolski fouled his opponent by hitting him with an extended leg to the knee—an act that could have sidelined Siedlecki for months, before then appearing to throw the ball at him in protest of his yellow card.

After the tournament, once emotions had calmed, Podolski made the decision to apologize to Jakub Siedlecki. He gave him his Gornik Zabrze shirt, and they took a commemorative photo together. He also wrote on X:

"On the pitch, emotions ran high, but after the match, there’s no hard feelings. I apologize for the rough tackle. Wishing you all the best for the season."

Podolski currently has two goals and an assist to his name after 14 Polish topflight games this season. With Gorbnik Zabrze currently sitting sixth in the league, eight points behind Lech Poznan, they will be hoping their forward can stay on the right side of the law to avoid further trouble.