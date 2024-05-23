Highlights Lukasz Wawrzyczek emerged victorious against Oleksandr Usyk in an amateur fight back in 2005, and he's since revealed a key strategy to beat the southpaw boxer.

Despite the two being in different weight categories, a fight was arranged, and Wawrzyczek's forward attacks ultimately won him the bout in the final round.

Wawrzyczek, now a personal trainer in the Channel Islands, believes Tyson Fury's strategic errors in the Usyk fight cost him the win, and he's advised an attacking approach for the rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk is now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with an undefeated professional record to boot. However, there is a fighter who can say that they bested the Ukrainian in the ring, something both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua couldn't do.

Usyk was beaten in an amateur bout way back in 2005 at the hands of the Polish fighter Lukasz Wawrzyczek. They were both competing for their respective countries in a competition when they took to the ring.

The Man Who Beat Oleksandr Usyk

Lukasz Wawrzyczek has spoken out about how he beat the Ukrainian back in the day

At the time, Wawrzyczek was a welterweight, and was only offered a fight against the budding 18-year-old middleweight, Usyk. Despite the weight difference, the fight went ahead. It was a very close bout, with the pair being inseparable going into the final round, which is when the Pole decided to turn it up a notch, thanks to a word of warning from his coach.

Wawrzyczek said: "My national team coach said, 'Lukasz, it's a draw. If you lose this round you lose the fight.' So I went the whole round [going] forward, and I won that third round and the fight."

Lukasz Wawrzyczek's professional boxing record 26 fights 20 wins 4 losses By knockout 3 1 By decision 17 4 Draw 2

Usyk, now known for his ability to come up with a strong performance in the later rounds, was still very much on a learning curve in this bout. Wawrzyczek then commented on how he was able to win the bout, and how he would go about boxing a similar fighter again.

How to Beat Oleksandr Usyk

"From the beginning to the end, I was the person who was going forward. I think that's the clue to winning against southpaw boxers. He was obviously very good already in defence, however, in that third round, everything that I could leave I left in the ring."

This victory against Usyk was just one of 220 amateur fights for the Pole. He went on to have a professional career of 20 victories from 26 bouts. After watching the fight in Riyadh, Wawrzyczek had some choice advice for Fury as he eyes up a rematch with the Ukrainian.

"If you're fighting a southpaw you have to attack him, you can't give him any space to win. He [Fury] was [going] a little bit backwards and that's why I think he lost the fight. My strategy if I was training Tyson Fury would be very similar to the situation Anthony Joshua had in his fight against Usyk - he did one round like that, and he won that round, but he stopped attacking him, that's why he lost. Tyson Fury's huge, he's massive, he's much bigger than Usyk, so he could be that person."

With a clear appreciation for attacking styles against southpaw boxers, Wawrzyczek was evidently not impressed by Fury’s strategy in the recent bout.

Where is Lukasz Wawrzyczek Now

Now living in the Channel Islands and working as a personal trainer, the Pole has never met with Usyk after their bout almost 19 years ago. When asked about whether he would get on with the heavyweight champion of the world, though, he seemed to think that the pair would have a lot in common.

"If I met him again I think we would be good friends," he said. "He's funny, I'm funny, and it would be amazing to bring him here to Jersey."

Despite Fury’s showmanship, Usyk’s personality has certainly garnered positive attention in his fights. From the “I am feel” interview to his strange promises ahead of the Fury bout, he has become a fan favourite inside and out of the ring.