Sir Alex Ferguson saw everything during his trophy-laden Manchester United reign: dressing room quarrels at Old Trafford, feisty bust-up with Premier League managers, and heroic wins. The Scot's managerial career was full of moments that would suit reality TV.

Ferguson's respect and authority over his Red Devils players during his 26 seasons at Old Trafford was remarkable. You knew who the boss was, as he managed the club from top to bottom. He was the first coach in history to hire an optometrist for his players, and Gordon Strachan once claimed Sir Alex 'controlled' every aspect of his troops' lives.

There are many United icons who possess huge egos, and Ferguson managed to get them on board and abide by his philosophy and principles. The Scotsman's handling of Eric Cantona is well-documented, allowing the mercurial Frenchman to perhaps get away with more than his teammates.

Ferguson wasn't one for distractions in his players' personal lives, including relationships with WAGs and any hint of a party lifestyle. This is why Luke Chadwick had to use underhanded tactics to continue with his addiction: the hit reality TV show, Big Brother.

Would I lie to you Sir Alex?

Chadwick's brilliant story of deceiving his United gaffer

Chadwick recalled one of the most hilarious stories from his playing career under Ferguson - one of the greatest managers of all time - and how a white lie got out of control. He became addicted to Big Brother during its second season and touched on this on the Under the Cosh podcast.

I got myself addicted to watching Big Brother. On E4 they used to have the live feed and I got myself in a routine of watching it through the night. Most of the time the contestants are asleep, I just watched it just in case someone said something controversial.

Chadwick stayed up watching the Reality TV show into the early hours of the morning and this had consequences.

I'm watching it until about 3,4 in the morning, I got myself in a bad place with Big Brother. My girlfriend at the time was working at the airport. She came home and said 'Luke, what you doing?' I said 'What you on about?' It was half 10! I should've been at training half hour ago and I overslept!

Ferguson is one of the most daunting managers to face when you step out of line. If you were to break any of his rules or show indiscipline, you'd be in the firing line.

Chadwick got his mum and then-girlfriend to act in cohesion with a hysterical white lie that went on for three matchdays:

I phoned my mum up and said, 'mum, you're going to have to phone up Carrington and say Hayley has had a fall'. I thought it was all going to blow over. I've gone in the next day. Unfortunately, the first person I see is the gaffer. He goes 'How's your girlfriend? Is she alright?', I went ' Yeah she just fell on her wrist. It's not broken'. I couldn't drive at the time, so my Mrs had to take me everywhere. So, with games for the next three weeks, I had to make her wear a Tubigrip on her hand so that we could stick to the story.

Can Luke Come to Fergie's Diary Room

Chadwick received the Scot's famous 'hairdryer'

Chadwick was able to fool Ferguson into believing his partner had fallen, but he didn't always get away with mischief during his United career. That includes his debut for the Red Devils in October 1999 when his side were knocked out of the League Cup in the third round by Aston Villa.

The Cambridge-born attacking midfielder was 19 and came up against high-profile names, including Cambridge United legend Dion Dublin - now a daytime TV host. He was starstruck but Fergie most definitely wasn't, as Chadwick explained to FourFourTwo:

We lost 3-0 and when we walked back into the dressing room, Sir Alex was going berserk at us, saying that we might be young players but this was still Manchester United and losing like that is unacceptable. I listened, but secretly I was just pleased to have made an appearance for the first team. I couldn’t stop smiling.

Ferguson's hairdryer was a constant throughout his managerial career and had many players fearing his presence. Chadwick spent five years at Old Trafford from 1999 to 2004, although he failed to become a regular first-team star.

However, Chadwick has some fascinating stories to tell. He left the Red Devils for West Ham United a decade ago, having made 38 appearances with two goals and five assists. He has two Premier League title winners' medals to his name and hung up his boots in July 2016 after a successful career in the Football League, preodminantly with MK Dons.