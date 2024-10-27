Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been criticised for his role in Chelsea's second goal of their Premier League clash, which effectively cancelled out his equaliser for the Magpies at Stamford Bridge - and his careless control of possession in the middle of the park has garnered pelters from journalist Luke Edwards, who says that the Swedish star was 'entirely to blame' for their 2-1 loss. The Swede nabbed 10 goals in his first season at the club, having missed October through to mid-January with a thigh injury, and last season was even better with 21 goals in the top-flight in just 30 games - leaving fans purring over every action as they secured a top-seven finish.

However, with just two goals in seven games so far this season coming in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and the game against the Blues on Sunday, the striker needs to find form - and that won't come with dallying passes that he has been producing so far in the current campaign, according to Edwards, with the Magpies suffering from his inability to retain possession.

Isak 'To Blame' for Newcastle Loss vs Chelsea

The striker had two defining moments that could have swung the game

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Edwards stated that Isak's action in Palmer's goal was becoming a regularity this season, with his lax pass setting the England hero up to score his seventh goal of the campaign.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 7th Goals 21 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =6th Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 7.14 3rd

And the journalist stated that the former Real Sociedad man was entirely to blame for Chelsea regaining the lead. He wrote:

"Isak has been giving the ball away like that all season, in and around the halfway line. On this occasion it really hurts his side, gifting possession to Cole Palmer whose shot beats Pope at his near post. "A terrible goal to concede and you have to blame Isak really. He's been so sloppy with the ball in open play since August."

Isak then had time and space later in the game after Wesley Fofana's poor backpass header to Robert Sanchez, where he rounded the keeper before delaying his shot. And with Newcastle failing to score from that chance, it saw them remain 2-1 behind - with Edwards relaying that both of Isak's actions were the difference between leaving west London with zero points or with all three. He added:

"And now Isak goes round the goalkeeper but inexplicably fails to either shoot or pick out a teammate to tap home. If Newcastle lose here it’s going to be on him I’m afraid."

Isak Needs to Step Up to The Plate

The Newcastle star cannot afford periods of poor form

Alongside Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon, Isak has certainly been one of the stars of Newcastle's new era under the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund - but he hasn't quite got going this season on Tyneside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has scored 37 goals in 75 games for Newcastle United.

If they are to continue their project of qualifying for the Champions League which they achieved two seasons ago, Newcastle will need their star striker to start firing again, despite him scoring a tap-in earlier in the game. Callum Wilson's unavailabiliy is worrying if Isak is in need of a rest, and as such, his contribution does have a huge bearing on their hopes for continental qualification.

