Newcastle United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, and one journalist was left disappointed with striker Alexander Isak and believes he has had a poor season so far.

The Magpies fell behind early in the first half following a goal from Nicolas Jackson. However, Isak was able to put them back on level terms before half time at Stamford Bridge.

Early in the second half, Palmer put the hosts back in front, and this time it was without a response from Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side had the opportunities to get back on level terms, including one where Isak could have squared it to Joelinton, but instead opted to take the shot himself, and it went out for a Chelsea goal kick.

Journalist Luke Edwards was critical of the Newcastle forward at full time, despite the Swede’s goal in the first half to get the visitors back in the game. Speaking on social media platform X, the Telegraph reporter noted that Isak has struggled for form this season:

“This will be enduring image of the game and the defeat [not squaring to Joelinton]. Isak has been brilliant for Newcastle but he's been really bad this season. It's time to start asking questions about his focus. This was a player thinking only of himself, not the team. He didn't even apologise to teammates after doing it either.”

Isak, 25, began his career in his homeland of Sweden with AIK before he completed a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017. He had one loan spell in the Netherlands and then signed for La Liga side Real Sociedad in the summer of 2019.

There, he scored 44 goals in 132 appearances across all competitions, and his performances caught the attention of clubs across Europe. Newcastle won the race to sign him two summers ago in 2022, and he has now scored 36 in a little over 70 appearances, and earns a staggering £120,000 a week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak has scored two goals and registered one assist in seven Premier League appearances this season

The defeat puts Newcastle 12th in the standings with just three wins from nine games. They are level with Bournemouth and Fulham on 12 points, but sit below them both on goal difference.

Howe’s side face Chelsea again midweek in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. They then host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 27/10/24).