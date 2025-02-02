Newcastle are not expecting to sanction any more sales this transfer window, despite interest in Kieran Trippier from Galatasaray, Luke Edwards has revealed.

The Magpies saw Miguel Almiron head to the club's egress earlier this month, after the Paraguayan returned to Atlanta United in the MLS. Meanwhile, defender Lloyd Kelly is set to swap Tyneside for Turin, joining Juventus in a permanent deal worth in the region of £15 million.

Now, it is Trippier attracting interest from Turkey, and Galatasaray have lodged a formal proposal, per Fabrizio Romano, but Eddie Howe is keen to retain his players.

Newcastle to Shut the Door on Outgoings

'No substantial bid' yet for Trippier

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Edwards noted that Newcastle had no intention to see any more of their players leave the club this transfer window, amid the formal proposals for Trippier.

With regard to Trippier, the 34-year-old has featured sporadically for Howe, only starting five league games. The talented Valentino Livramento has usurped his previous role at right-back, but the manager seems to still value his experience in the squad nonetheless.

Newcastle were also linked with the possibility of losing shot-stopper Martin Dubravka as well, with suitors in Saudi Arabia. The club ultimately fended off the interest with the intention of proposing a new contract for the Slovakian.

Elsewhere on the incomings front, Newcastle have shown an interest in acquiring Spanish youth talent Antonio Cordero. The 18-year-old Malaga winger is set to be a free agent in the summer as things stand, and the Magpies are working on a pre-contractual agreement which would see him join the Premier League next season.

