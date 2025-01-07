Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak won't be moving on from St James' Park in the January transfer window, according to journalist Luke Edwards - who told GIVEMESPORT's new podcast 'Market Madness' that the Swedish striker is 'untouchable' in terms of a winter move.

Isak has been on fire on Tyneside ever since he first played in a black and white shirt, scoring 44 goals in just 70 Premier League games for the Magpies in his two-and-a-half years at the club. His superb form has fired the club to the Champions League, with two top-seven finishes in his only two full seasons in the north east. But despite being fifth in the table, Newcastle will be wary that other clubs - such as Arsenal - are interested in the free-scoring star, and Edwards believes that Isak won't be leaving this season with Newcastle's high price tag fending off potential suitors.

Edwards: Isak 'Untouchable' as Newcastle Look to Bat Offers Away

The striker is the joint-third top scorer in the Premier League this season

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Market Madness, Telegraph journalist Edwards stated that the former Borussia Dortmund star is 'definitely untouchable' this window.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =8th Goals 13 1st Assists 4 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.40 1st

Eddie Howe will be looking to keep his star players to fire the Magpies back into the Champions League after missing out last season, and with Isak as their star player, a deal is simply not an option for the Tyne club. He said:

"I think in the short-term, he's definitely untouchable. There is zero chance. "I know these sort of definitive statements can come back and haunt you as a journalist, but there is zero chance of him leaving in January. I think the £150million price tag is deliberately designed to ward off that interest, to deter anyone from making a bid of £70million or £80million to try and test the water. "Ben [Jacobs], I think what you have to understand about Alexander Isak is that he still has three and a half years left on his contract. It puts Newcastle in a very, very strong negotiation position. "He's never told anyone at Newcastle that he wants to leave, and they also signed him for £63million from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 - so from a business perspective, that is why you would only consider selling for £150million, because you need to make so much money back for it to be worthwhile in terms of making a profit for PSR. "So I think in January, it's a no. The summer will be interesting."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-01-25.

