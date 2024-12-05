The old age question of “what’s harder, a hole in one, a 9-darter, or a 147 break?” It’s a debate we all have had at some point, whether it be at work, in the pub, or even playing one of the sports themselves, it always causes a debate.

Well, this week, Paddy Power put it to the test with a live stream that involved stars from the three sports. Attempting the hole in one were English pros, Matt Wallace and Ross Fisher. The old green baize was being tested by 2005 World Championship winner Shaun Murphy and three-time World Champion Mark Williams. The arrows were being thrown by current World Champion Luke Humphries and arguably one of the greatest of all time, Michael van Gerwen.

Luke Humphries & Shaun Murphy Clash

Humphries actually said the 147 was harder for amateurs, but the 9-darter was harder for professionals

Close

Around 40 minutes into the challenge, Humphries staked his claim as to what is the harder of the three. “To a professional, I think a 9-darter is harder than a 147.” That comment was greeted by a raucous laugh from Shaun Murphy, followed by an “I didn’t know you were a comedian” comment. Humphries, then rather bemused, asked Shaun Murphy what he found so funny before adding “did you hear what I said though?”

From what appeared to be a light-hearted debate at first, it seemed that Murphy’s reaction to Humphries’ answer didn’t go down well with the darts World Champion. After Humphries made his point, you got the sense that Shaun Murphy wasn’t all comfortable with the situation. Michael van Gerwen threw a cheeky comment towards Murphy by saying “you hit 9-darters everywhere. Was it on your own?” This is to Shaun Murphy claiming he has hit a 9-darter, a hole in one, and made a 147 break.

9-Darter vs 147 Debate

There have been 99 televised 9-darters. The first occurred back in 1984 by John Lowe. The next didn’t happen until 1990 when American Paul Lim made one against Ireland's Jack McKenna. A 9-darter wouldn’t be televised again until 12 years later when Shain Greatbatch hit one in the Dutch Open in 2002.

For the maximum break, meanwhile, there have been 208. Steve Davies recorded the first official maximum against John Spener. This was two years before the first 9-darter was televised. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, The Rocket, Ronnie O’Sullivan, has recorded the most with 15. Ronnie also holds the record for the fastest 147 ever when he achieved the maximum in five minutes and 20 seconds against Mick Price during the 1997 World Championships.

It is a good debate and a healthy one too. Nine perfect darts or 36 perfect shots. It’s common knowledge that snooker players are always playing two or three shots ahead and very early on they’ll know if there’s a chance at a maximum. Even then, you need to be able to control the cue ball to be sure you have the right angle to remain on the black while ensuring you will be able to give yourself another possible pot following the black.

With a 9-darter, you almost attempt it from the off. No darts player steps up to the oche without trying to hit a treble 20 or treble 19 to begin with. Also, the board doesn’t move. Unlike snooker where you can play a shot which might nudge a red into a position, you can’t pot it.

With the World Darts Championships coming up shortly, it will be fascinating to see if anyone can make the 100th televised 9-darter.