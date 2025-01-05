Luke Littler won his first World Darts Championship title aged 17 on Friday, but his pre-match routine of eating sweets and playing FIFA apparently ruffled some feathers, according to commentator Dan Dawson.

The teenage darts sensation became the youngest world champion ever when he beat Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace on Friday, and while many other players on tour usually practice their throws before going on stage, Dawson mentioned before the final that Littler's unique backstage antics can rub some players the wrong way.

However, his unconventional approach has certainly paid off. Last year was the 17-year-old's debut year as a professional. He claimed 10 titles - including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts - and skyrocketed from 164th to a career-high second in the PDC Order of Merit.

Luke Littler Used 2024 Pain as Motivation

The teenager lost his first final to Luke Humphries this time last year