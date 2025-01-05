Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler’s convincing win over former world No. 1, Michael van Gerwen, on Friday night at the Alexandra Palace brought plenty of celebrations. The Nuke's phone has been buzzing non-stop, with not just fans but some of the nation’s most loved celebrities reaching out to share their congratulations.

Becoming the youngest player to win the World Darts Championship, aged just 17, Littler secured an emphatic 7-3 victory over the Dutchman to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy. And perhaps one of the most meaningful post-match congratulations for Littler came from former England captain and Manchester United legend, David Beckham.

David Beckham Text Luke Littler After Historic Win

"Wow, well done!"

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

The Warrington teenager is a huge Man United supporter - last year, after his first World Championship final in 2024, he had the opportunity to meet United legend Sir Alex Fergueson at Old Trafford. This time, it was Ferguson's iconic player's turn to reach out.

Beckham sent the teenager a congratulatory "Wow, well done!" message.

Luke Littler's career prize money [selected tournaments only] Date Tournament Finishing position Prize money January 2024 2024 PDC World Darts Championship Second £200,000 January 2024 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters Winner £20,000 February 2024 Players Championship 1 Winner £15,000 March 2024 2024 Belgian Darts Open Winner £30,000 April 2024 2024 Austrian Darts Open Winner £30,000 May 2024 2024 Premier League Darts Winner £275,000 June 2024 2024 Poland Darts Masters Winner £30,000 July 2024 Players Championship 15 Winner £15,000 September 2024 World Series of Darts Finals Winner £80,000 September 2024 Players Championship 20 Winner £15,000 November 2024 Grand Slam of Darts Winner £150,000 January 2025 2025 PDC World Darts Championship Winner £500,000 Figures taken as per Sporting Life - correct as of 04/01/2025

Littler, while discussing the fact Beckham had texted him, told Sky Sports: "Goes to show how well I've done for the sport. Not only for myself, but the other hundreds of professionals out there. But to see the likes of David Beckham watching, it feels crazy."

Beckham and Littler share a common trait: achieving remarkable success at a young age. At just 17, the same age as Littler, Beckham made his debut for Manchester United and went on to help them secure six Premier League titles and a European Cup.