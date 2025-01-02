Luke Littler is starting the new PDC darts season like the last one, and is set to make a lot of money in the process.

'The Nuke' burst onto the scene at the end of 2023 by reaching the final of the World Championship, eventually being beaten in the final by world number one Luke Humphries. Despite falling short on the night, being the runner-up still earned him an insane £200,000. Especially when you remember he was just a 16-year-old back then and making his first appearance at the Worlds.

Since then, the now 17-year-old has pocketed over £1m in career earnings and has won 10 senior PDC titles, including the Premier League and the Players Championship finals. He has also won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, and finished runner-up in the main award to athlete Keely Hodgkinson.