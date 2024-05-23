Highlights Luke Littler hit a sensational nine-darter on the way to becoming the youngest-ever player to win the Premier League Darts.

The 17-year-old sensation defeated Luke Humphries in an epic contest at the O2 Arena in London.

The Nuke defeated Michael Smith before producing a jaw-dropping display against Cool Hand.

Luke Littler hits an epic nine-darter on the way to becoming the youngest-ever player to win the Premier League Darts. The 17-year-old sensation defeated Luke Humphries 11-7 in an epic contest at the O2 Arena in London.

World champion Humphries defeated Michael van Gerwen 10-5 in his semi-final which saw the world No. 1 dethrone the 2023 Premier League champion.

The semi-final was a repeat score of the first semi-final between Little and Michael Smith - which included a jaw-dropping 144 checkout for the Nuke.

History was made in London as it saw two Premier League debutantes making the final for the first time since the competition was founded in 2005.

Luke Littler Triumphs in London

The 17-year-old was at his best

In front of a packed crowd of 14,000 at the O2 Arena, fans were left stunned and were off their seats with the darts on display this evening.

It was the first time there had been a nine-darter in the Premier League final since Phil Taylor did it twice back in the 2010 finale at Wembley.

The win means Littler has got his revenge for losing to Cool Hand back in January in the final of the World Darts Championship at Ally Pally.

It took a while for the final to get going; however, the showdown changed after the break with the scores level at 5-5. Littler came out and changed the course of the match with a stunning leg of darts. After he fired two maximums, the Nuke checked out 141 to lift the roof off the O2 - and it even had Humphries applauding the brilliant act.

Despite having that fire in his belly, Littler managed to compose himself and push on. The youngster put his foot down and raced into an 8-5 lead.

While Little was only three legs away from the coveted prize, Cool Hand regained some momentum and managed to get it back to 9-7, but failed to break his opponent in the 17th leg to leave the Nuke on the cusp of glory. The 17-year-old won the biggest tournament of his career so far by cooly hitting a double 20.

Littler Reacts To Becoming Premier League Champion

The youngster had a strong message to his doubters

Little received a fair bit of stick from fans who felt like he didn't belong in the Premier League when the official list was named earlier this year.

The 17-year-old star celebrated with his family before saying: “For all the doubters, hello! I have just picked up this, you don't doubt me anymore!

He added: “It’s so good to win in front of my girlfriend, manager and family. I don’t know what to do now! I came off for the break. I went to the toilet and came back on. I thought, right, we are on until the end. I needed the toilet after the two legs.

“All of us players love a break. We come back on and do what we have to do. I practised hard today. I was dead focused. I didn’t want to blink. I am a major winner now.”

As for Cool Hand, the 29-year-old was full of praise for the winner, saying: "I was trying to stick in there but there was a big breeze coming through the stage all evening, which is so hard to deal with. That's credit to Luke. He managed it so well all night.

"After the break he played much better. He's a fantastic player, he really is. Me and Luke are the two greatest players in the world right now. I love playing him and we're going to have a lot of battles in the future. If you look at the season as a whole he deserves to win the Premier League."