Highlights Luke Littler, a rising star in professional darts, impressively hit a 9-darter in the first leg of his match against Nathan Aspinall, showcasing his incredible talent.

The 16-year-old prodigy gained recognition during the 2023 PDC World Championships and became the youngest finalist in history, although he lost the final to Luke Humphries.

Littler's recent achievement of a 9-darter, achieved with the opening three darts of the match, has made television history and highlights his continued momentum and skill.

Luke Littler has continued his incredible form in the professional ranks by producing an incredible nine-darter in the opening leg of his victory against Nathan Aspinall. The 16-year-old, who celebrates his 17th birthday on Sunday, managed the feat with the opening three darts of the entire match.

The teenage sensation rose to fame during the 2023 PDC World Championships, beating the likes of Raymond Van Barneveld to become the youngest-ever finalist in World Championship history. Although he lost the final in a closely fought battle with Luke Humphries, he has not let that slow down his momentum and has produced an incredible feat that had not previously been seen in television history.

Related Luke Littler's post-match interview after losing World Darts Championship final Remember the name, Luke Littler! Despite losing in the final to Luke Humphries, he was full of class in his post-match interview.

Luke Littler hits 9-darter

The Teenager hit the 9 in the first leg of the match

Little has been competing in the Bahrain Darts Masters, making it to the quarter-finals. Being drawn against fourth-ranked Nathan Aspinall, The Nuke got off to the perfect start. With back-to-back 180s, he took out a 141 with ease to record the nine-darter to put himself one leg up in the game.

From there, Little was relentless in his performance. He managed an average of 104.50, including six 180s, as he completed a comprehensive 6-3 victory over The Asp. Speaking to ITV following his win, Littler revealed how it felt hitting his first televised nine-darter:

"I'm just glad to win. I think I played really well. It's just good to get one [nine-dart finish] on TV and the first one of the year goes to me. "Hopefully I hit a few more. I'm just taking it game by game and if I win, I win. If I lose my next game, it is what it is, but I don't think about losing. I just think about winning."

Luke Littler continues making history

The nine-darter puts The Nuke in the record books

It has been a record-breaking start to his darts career for Luke Littler. His appearances in the 2023 PDC World Championship final made him the youngest finalist in the competition's history. He was also the first rookie to make the final since Rob Cross did so in 2018. His success has seen him be included as one of the eight players for the 2024 Premier League of Darts.

With this latest achievement, the youngster has become the youngest-ever professional player to secure a perfect leg on television. Dutch star Michael Van Gerwen was the previous holder of this title, doing so in 2007 and just 17 years of age. Littler has also become the first person in televised darts history to hit a nine-darter in the opening leg of a match.

Littler is no stranger to hitting a perfect leg, having done so previously at youth level.