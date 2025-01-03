Before taking to the Alexandra Palace stage for his quarter-final clash of the 2025 World Championships, Nathan Aspinall has revealed all about how some stars on the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) circuit feel about Luke Littler’s stratospheric rise.

It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for the 17-year-old, who has carved out a fantastic career for himself, despite still being in the infancy of his career. It all started last year when he reached the final of the World Championships.

He may have lost 7-4 to compatriot Luke Humphries in the final, but he won the adoration of the entire nation – and the teenage prodigy has just gone from strength to strength since, having won 10 senior PDC titles, including last year's Premier League crown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Littler is the youngest-ever player to hit a televised nine-darter - at the 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters aged 16.

Littler’s sole focus now, however, is to add another feather to his bow in the form of a World Championships – and he’d become the youngest-ever player to do so by seven years as Michael van Gerwen was 24 when he first triumphed on the big stage.

The teen, who turns 18 on 21 January and has been recognised as one of the best athletes in 2024, has overseen victories against Ryan Meikle, Ian White, Ryan Joyce, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting to reach the final against an in-form Van Gerwen.

But how are his fellow professionals taking to his rise to prominence? Ahead of their quarter-final clash in Ally Pally, north London, Aspinall revealed all, per The Metro, about the feeling around the Warrington-born talent.

"I see myself, not so much of a role model, but a bit of an older brother to him in the darts world,” he said before adding: “We don’t speak much outside of darts but when it comes to darts, I do try to help him. He’s a nice kid.

Aspinall, who lost 5-2 to Littler on New Year’s Day, insisted that the 17-year-old’s friendship group – within darts, at least – isn’t too fruitful and large due to the fact that people on the circuit are ‘jealous’ of his popularity and what he’s done for the ever-flourishing sport.

"He hasn’t got many mates on the tour because a lot of people are jealous of him. I am not. I appreciate what he has done for the game. What he has done for himself and his family. I think he’s a fantastic darts player."

Aspinall, 33, continued to wax lyrical about the lad on everyone's lips: "How he has handled himself at 17 with the media... I don’t think many men, full-grown adults, could do what he has done. I tip my hat to the guy…but I’m still going to smash him on New Year’s Day."