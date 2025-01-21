Since taking the darting world by storm at the end of 2023, Luke Littler has not had that many big decisions to make. However, that is all about to change, as 'The Nuke' turns 18 years old today, the 21st of January.

Turning 18 will open up new sponsorship opportunities for Littler, who was at Old Trafford on Sunday, parading his PDC World Championship trophy before Manchester United's game with Brighton.

Alcohol and gambling brands will no doubt be clamouring to get their names plastered on his shirts, but therein lies the issue. Would he be tempted to do so now he is legally old enough to?

