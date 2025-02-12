Current PDC World Darts Championship holder and teenage star, Luke 'The Nuke' Littler, has named his Mount Rushmore of darts, with the selected names including a current rival, as well as legends of the sport.

Littler made an appearance on Huw Ware's podcast and was asked by the darts referee to name his four favourite players to ever play the sport. Unsurprisingly, Littler named 16-time world champion, Phil 'The Power' Taylor, as his best player of all time. Taylor dominated the sport before retiring in 2018, as he won a record-breaking 85 major titles in his trophy-laden career.

The 18-year-old then listed current star and three-time world champion, Michael van Gerwen, as the second best to ever play darts in his eyes. Despite being in awe of his current rival's ability, Littler managed to overcome the Dutchman just over a month ago to secure his first world championship triumph.