Luke Littler might only be 18 years old, but he's already on track to become one of the greatest players the sport of darts has ever seen. Within just a couple of years of bursting on to the scene, the teenager already has a World Championship and Premier League Darts title under his belt, together with numerous other titles.

However, his current form is so spectacular that 'The Nuke' is well and truly in the heads of the majority of his rivals, as he proved by winning week eight of the 2025 Premier League Darts tournament with the minimum of fuss. The marathon tournament runs across 16 weeks before a winner is crowned at Finals Night at the 02 Arena in London.

Luke Littler's route to Premier League victory in Newcastle Round Opponent Score Time on stage Quarter-final Stephen Bunting 6-0 10 minutes Semi-final Rob Cross 6-3 15 minutes Final Luke Humphries 6-1 11 minutes

After a breathtaking trio of performances in Newcastle, Littler is already on the verge of qualifying for the finals, with half of the opening phase still remaining. In a blistering performance on Tyneside, he defeated rock-bottom Stephen Bunting 6-0 in 10 minutes, then beat Rob Cross 6-3 in 15 minutes before rounding off the night with a 6-1 win over world number one Luke Humphries in just 11 minutes. It was a stunning win for the teen phenom, who scooped a fortune in the process.

Luke Littler Believes Only One Rival Doesn't Fear Him

'The Nuke' spoke after completely dominating in Newcastle