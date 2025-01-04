Until mid-December 2023, Luke Littler was relatively unknown outside the hardcore darts fan base. A little over 12 months later, he's one of the most famous sports stars in the UK. The Warrington-born prodigy was catapulted to fame as a result of his outstanding performance at the 2024 PDC World Championships.

He went one better at the 2025 tournament, defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the final to become the youngest-ever winner of the competition by some distance. The victory means his reputation - and bank balance - will grow to even greater levels.

Just 16 years of age at the time of his debut appearance at Alexandra Palace, simply qualifying for the championships was a huge accomplishment for Littler, but even the player himself couldn't have dreamed of the run he would go on in the tournament. The massive underdog won six straight matches - including victories over former champions Raymond van Barneveld and Rob Cross - to reach the final, where he was eventually beaten by Luke Humphries.