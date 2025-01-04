Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler made history on Friday night as he defeated Michael van Gerwen in the final of the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship to become the youngest world champion ever. The win sees the Warrington-born sensation go one step further than last year, where he was defeated in the final by Luke Humphries in his debut appearance at Alexandra Palace.

A visibly emotional Littler broke down in tears following his triumph. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the teenager expressed his disbelief at his remarkable achievement, saying, "I can't believe it! Honestly, I can't believe it.

"Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy. You've got to get through a tough field," Littler added. The 17-year-old pointed to his opening game against Ryan Meikle as "the one that really mattered" as it helped him settle into the tournament.

Littler has enjoyed a meteoric rise since his debut at the 2024 World Championship, and his sensational journey to the top has seen him become one of the biggest sporting icons in the country. His win over Van Gerwen saw him claim £500,000 in prize money - and one expert believes that that could yet be the tip of the iceberg for 'The Nuke'.

Luke Littler's career prize money [selected tournaments only] Date Tournament Finishing position Prize money January 2024 2024 PDC World Darts Championship Second £200,000 January 2024 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters Winner £20,000 February 2024 Players Championship 1 Winner £15,000 March 2024 2024 Belgian Darts Open Winner £30,000 April 2024 2024 Austrian Darts Open Winner £30,000 May 2024 2024 Premier League Darts Winner £275,000 June 2024 2024 Poland Darts Masters Winner £30,000 July 2024 Players Championship 15 Winner £15,000 September 2024 World Series of Darts Finals Winner £80,000 September 2024 Players Championship 20 Winner £15,000 November 2024 Grand Slam of Darts Winner £150,000 January 2025 2025 PDC World Darts Championship Winner £500,000 Figures taken as per Sporting Life - correct as of 04/01/2025

Littler's unbelievable debut year, which saw him win a total of ten senior PDC titles, is believed to have already seen him amass a staggering net worth of upwards of £5 million, with just over £1.5m of that coming from in-competition earnings. The other £3.5m is made up of lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals - a figure that sports finance expert Dr Rob Wilson can only see skyrocketing over the next decade.

Luke Littler is Set to Become One of the Richest Sportspeople in the Country

His earning potential over the next decade is said to be huge