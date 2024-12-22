Luke Littler was visibly emotional after breaking down during a live interview following his second-round victory over Ryan Meikle on Saturday night. The 17-year-old overcame an uphill battle at Alexandra Palace to secure his spot in the third round of the PDC World Championship.

After a tightly contested opening three sets, last year’s runner-up at the annual showdown delivered one of the most remarkable sets in darts history. In his three winning legs, he threw two 11-darters with a stunning 10-darter in between. He recorded an extraordinary 140.91 average – the highest ever for a set in World Championship history – reinforcing why many see him as the tournament chalk horse.

His brilliance in the fourth set lifted his three-dart average to 100.85, powered by ten 180s across the match. Yet, while his performances reflect the skill of someone with the world at his fingertips, it’s easy to forget that the world No. 4 still has to order a full meal at the pub just to enjoy a beer. Understandably, the moment served as a reminder of just how young ‘The Nuke’ really is, as he needed some consoling after the match.

Luke Littler Breaks Down In Tears After Historic Ally Pally Set

The 17-year-old finally proved he is human after all

Following Littler's victory, he spoke to Sky Sports where he proceeded to break down his performance. He said: "I started off dead slow," before breaking down in tears. The interview then came to an abrupt end as Sky's live coverage went to a commercial break.

Following his brief interview, Littler was later seen being consoled by his parents as his mother appeared to wipe her eyes.

Another image showed 'The Nuke' hugging his mother following what was an emotional evening session at Ally Pally. Speaking later on why he was so emotional, as per talkSPORT, he remarked: "It's the worst game I've played. I've never felt anything like that tonight. It was a weird feeling.

"It's the biggest stage out there, the last tournament of the calendar year, and I had to somehow get over the line and I'm happy I did. I shouldn't have won that first set but I did and then you have to switch on from there. That last set, I don't know where I pulled it from. I drank my water, said to Abi (Davies, his interviewer on stage) I was OK, then as soon as the question came, boom, tears. I was like, 'What are you doing?' It was just a bit too much to try to speak on stage after that."

"Leading up to it, I was fine," he added. "The train journey down, practice was going well, even practising on the stage was unbelievable. It was as soon as I heard 'game on', my bottom went again. I'm thinking, 'What are you doing? Just relax.' That last set, I found it."

Attention for Littler will now turn to his third round affair with either Ian White or Ritchie Edhouse after Christmas. But with the way in which glory never seems too far away from the 17-year-old, who is constantly setting and breaking new records every time he takes to the stage, he will be hoping for a much easier round than his last.