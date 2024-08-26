Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has shown that he's human after all, as he was recently beaten by an eight-year-old prodigy during an exhibition match.

The 17-year-old, who burst onto the scene at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship, eventually lost to Luke Humphries in the final but has gone from strength to strength since the defeat.

Littler made history by hitting a nine-darter on the way to becoming the youngest-ever player to win the Premier League Darts. The 17-year-old sensation defeated Humphries 11-7 in an epic contest at the O2 Arena in London.

However, at a recent Summer Showdown darts exhibition in Cardiff, Littler was beaten by a young eight-year-old - which capped off "the best weekend ever" for the youngster following the victory.

Eight-Year-Old Noah Shocks Cardiff Crowd

Even Littler couldn't believe his eyes

Noah, from Northampton, stunned Little in front of a huge crowd of supporters at the Summer Showdown darts exhibition in Cardiff.

He was selected from the crowd and invited to take on the Premier League Darts champion. Noah shocked fans as he beat 'The Nuke' 1-0 by scoring 90 on his final throws.

As quoted by the BBC, the eight-year-old was asked whether his year could get any better, to which he responded: "Not really, no".

Noah only started throwing darts two years ago, at the age of six. He reportedly trains for 16 hours a week and will start throwing darts for Buckinghamshire County next week.

His mother, Helen, said: "It's been a very, very exciting weekend. It was amazing, absolutely amazing. It's been an incredible year, he's loving every minute of it."

Helen told BBC Three Counties Radio that Littler also gave Noah some flights as a souvenir after their game. She added: "He (Littler) was an absolute gentleman, he was so, so lovely."

Littler shared snaps to Instagram and X, writing: “Class Cardiff crowd for the summer showdown! Cheers to everyone who came down great meeting so many of you.”

Inevitably, on social media, fans were amazed to hear Noah is just eight as they gave their congrats as well as having their say on Littler's sensational defeat.

Many wrote: “They just get littler and littler.”

“Luke Littlest,” one echoed as another joked: “There’s always a littler Littler.”

Another posted: “A future champion in the making – cue the sponsors!”

While another amazed fan wrote: “I thought Littler was supposed to be the prodigy.”

Luke Littler Scheduled to be in Action Later this Month

He is scheduled to compete NEO.bet German Darts Championship

'The Nuke' was beaten by Humphries in the New Zealand Darts Masters earlier this month. However, he is next scheduled to be in action on the 30th of August at the NEO.bet German Darts Championship.

The world No 23 is one of the 16 seeded players for the event - which takes place between between August 30 and September 1.

It has a prize pool of £175,000 with the winner pocketing £30,000. The event in Hildesheim is the ninth round of the PDC European Tour of Darts.