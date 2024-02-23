Highlights Luke Littler has signed 'the biggest deal in darts' after putting pen to paper on a contract with Target Darts

The huge multi-year deal is believed to be worth millions, showcasing the magnitude of the impact the teenager has had on the sport.

Littler has been making waves in the sport ever since bursting onto the scene at the World Championship last year.

Luke Littler has signed another huge sponsorship deal as his meteoric rise in the sport of darts continues. The teenager has agreed a multi-year deal with Target Darts, rumoured to be worth millions of pounds based on performance and bonuses over the next five to 10 years. It's being labelled as 'the biggest deal in darts.'

The deal with Target Darts could prove to be the biggest ever sponsorship deal in the sport's history, as the teenage sensation continues to break all the moulds. The partnership between Littler and Target Darts, which first began when he was just 12 years old, will see him join other former world champions Phil Taylor, Rob Cross, and Raymond van Barneveld as the company's headline acts.

The size of the deal will no doubt have been influenced by the success Target Darts appear to be having through Littler's name, as a banner at the top of their website reads: "Due to the Luke Littler effect, we're experiencing small delays with dispatching orders."

The Luke Littler range offers a chance for consumers to own the same darts used by Littler in the World Championships at £102.95, as well as having various other Littler endorsed products such as 22g steel tip darts, 19g soft tip darts, and even a replica of the purple and yellow playing shirt. As part of the sponsorship, the teenager will receive a percentage of sales of the products and equipment to darts fans.

Luke Littler statement

In response to the sponsorship deal, Littler said: "It's a really special moment to be signing a long-term deal with Target Darts. They have supported me through the Elite1 programme since I was 12, and I look forward to continuing this great relationship into the future.

"The last few months have been a whirlwind, but one of the best things has been hearing how many new people are taking up darts and I really hope these products will help inspire the next generation of players."

Littler's new sponsorship deal comes just weeks after he secured a lucrative modelling deal with fast-fashion brand boohooMAN. Alongside his prize winnings of an estimated £300,000, the 17-year-old is quickly approaching a level of eye-watering wealth for such a young age.

Premier League Darts 2024 so far

Just hours after confirming the deal with Target Darts, Littler emerged on the main stage again for the fourth night of the Premier League Darts in Newcastle, where the imperious Michael van Gerwen won for a third successive week, beating Littler 6-5 in the semi-final, and defeating Nathan Aspinall in the final. This means the seven-time champion Van Gerwen now has an eight-point lead at the top of the table. Littler remains third in the table with the most matches won without winning a night.

The Dutchman appears to be Luke Littler's achilles heel so far, as Van Gerwen has now won three of their four meetings against each other. There is no doubt the two will be facing off for years to come at the top of the game. Luke Littler will return to action for the fifth night of Premier League Darts in Exeter next week.