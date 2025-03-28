Luke Littler continued his winning ways in the Premier League Darts in Newcastle last night, and earned a lot of money for, in essence, not a lot of work. In fact, the reigning champion was only on stage for a combined 36 minutes for his three matches on his way to a fourth nightly win of the campaign.

'The Nuke' recorded victories over Stephen Bunting (6-0), Rob Cross (6-3), and Luke Humphries (6-1) to cement his place at the top of the eight-player league standings, taking home his fourth victory in this year's event. Only Humphries and Gerwyn Price have won nights outside of Littler so far this season.

Luke Littler's route to Premier League victory in Newcastle Round Opponent Score Time on stage Quarter-final Stephen Bunting 6-0 10 minutes Semi-final Rob Cross 6-3 15 minutes Final Luke Humphries 6-1 11 minutes

And, breaking down the three matches, in terms of total playing time, Littler's total match time amounted to just 36 minutes. If you divide the £10,000 prize money on offer last night by the 36 minutes of playing time, that works out to approximately £277.78 per minute. Here's a full breakdown of how much he pocketed for every game last night:

£2,777.78 for the Bunting match (10 minutes) £4,166.67 for the Cross match (15 minutes) £3,055.56 for the Humphries match (11 minutes)

This works out to about £16,666.67 per hour. By comparison, a Premier League footballer on £300,000 per week makes around £214 per minute. This means that Littler's earnings rate in Newcastle was higher than a top footballer's standard wage.

Luke Littler's Night in Newcastle

Littler was in no mood to mess about in the eighth night of Premier League action

He averaged 109.98 against Bunting, 'The Bullet' himself averaging 102.15, which shows just how well Littler is playing right now, even if he wasn't in top gear!

He found it tougher against Cross, however, with 'Voltage' running him relatively close, and his three-dart average was even lower against Humphries in the final, averaging just 93.62, yet he still won that comfortably.