Luke Littler drew a wave of disappointment from the crowd on Sunday, the 9th of March, as he teasingly avoided a 170 finish en route to retaining his Belgium Darts Open crown.

As the 18-year-old looked set to defend his title in Wieze, up 7-5 against Belgium's Mike De Decker, Littler had put himself in the prime position to end the final with a 170 finish, after hitting two triple 20s and leaving only a bullseye.

Luke Littler's route to the Belgian Open Round Opponent Score Third round Searle R. 6-3 Fourth round Woodhouse L. 6-4 Quarter-final Chisnall D. 6-4 Semi-final Wade J. 7-3 Final De Decker M. 8-5

The moment he hit the second triple 20, one could easily hear the excitement among the spectators at the possibility of a grandstand finish to the tournament by one of the most exciting talents that the sport of darts has come to witness.

Even Littler himself was not anticipating having the chance to close off the match in this way, based on his reaction, and likely had the thought of hitting the bullseye pass through his mind at that moment. Yet, with a sizable lead over De Decker in the final leg, the Englishman played it safe with a single 10 to set up a double 20 for the win in his next visit.

The instant the dart hit the 10, the excitement turned into audible booing from the Belgian crowd, all while Littler walked back to his water while unable to keep a grin off his face. Even the commentators found themselves surprised that Littler didn't go for it, with one of them calling it 'housery.'

"Oh my word, the housery from Littler. He loves doing that. This is Dave Pallett like in disappointing a crowd on the European Tour."

The cheeky yet safe finish did help seal a repeat of last year's title for the Nuke, adding another trophy in a strong start to 2025 with the UK Open and World Championship in his pockets. And the brief booing didn't seem to impact how he felt about the crowd.

What Was Said After Belgian Open

Luke Littler praised the fans in Belgium