Luke Littler has threatened to sue a pub owner over his plans to use the name 'Nukes Sports Bar'. Owen Williams, who wants to tribute his new bar to Littler in the young darts star's hometown of Warrington, was handed a legal letter from the 18-year-old's representatives, stating he could not use the name due to infringement of copyright.

The note claimed that 'The Nuke', 'Luke Littler', and 'Luke The Nuke Littler' are all registered trademarks, and stated that the name and its logo font in purple and yellow style, are strongly associated with the world champion, and may mislead the public into thinking he's linked to the pub.

Williams was asked in the legal note to stop using "Nukes" in the bar's name by the 21st of February, and was threatened to be taken to court if he didn't.

Pub Owner Responds to Luke Littler's Threat

He could end up going to court if he doesn't change the name