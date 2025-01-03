The final of the 2025 World Darts Championship takes place at Alexandra Palace on Friday night with 17-year-old Luke Littler facing Michael van Gerwen in what will be the culmination of 15 days of dramatic action in north London. Both players will be aiming to win the Sid Waddell Trophy, the sport’s biggest prize, along with a substantial amount of prize money.

The Warrington-born prodigy will be playing in his second-straight world championship final, having been beaten by Luke Humphries at the same stage 12 months ago in front of a record-setting viewing audience on Sky Sports. Such was the interest in Littler's unlikely rise to the pinnacle of the darts world that the match drew the biggest non-football audience in the broadcaster's history.

A victory for Littler would make him the youngest-ever winner of the tournament, eclipsing the record held by the Dutchman, who beat Peter Wright 7-4 in the 2014 final aged 24. Both Littler and Van Gerwen began their campaigns in the second round due to their seeded status, with the teenage sensation coming under pressure from Ryan Meikle in his opening match before eventually triumphing.

Wins over Ian White, Ryan Joyce and Nathan Aspinall followed before a 6-1 thrashing of Stephen Bunting in the semi-final, with 'The Nuke' rarely looking troubled as he raced into a 4-0 lead and stole the show with a 170 checkout late on to confirm his superiority.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Luke Littler doesn't turn 18 years old until the 21st of January 2025.

Van Gerwen’s route to the final saw a 3-0 win over James Hurrell in the second round before a pair of 4-2 victories in the third and fourth rounds followed against Brendan Dolan and Jeffrey de Graaf, respectively. Callan Rydz was beaten 5-3 in the quarter-final before a showpiece meeting with Littler was set up via a 6-1 win against Chris Dobey.

The Dutchman is gunning for his fourth World Darts Championship title to consolidate his position in second on the all-time list behind Phil Taylor’s 14 titles, but he won't have an easy time of it against the ever-popular Littler.