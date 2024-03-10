Highlights Luke Littler has won the Belgian Darts Open at 17 years old, beating Rob Cross in the final.

The youngster hit a nine-darter during the tournament's finale, capping off a fantastic competition.

Not everyone is happy for Littler, though, as Ricardo Pietreczko angrily confronted him after their match earlier in the night.

Luke Littler has won the Belgian Darts Open, beating Rob Cross 8-7 in the final on Sunday night. The 17-year-old has become a sensation in the darts world for his incredible success at such an early age.

The majority of arrows fans have fallen in love with the young prospect and his story, and the victory is just the latest incredible twist to what is becoming a super rise to the top of the darts world. One man who wasn't very impressed, or happy with him, though, was Ricardo Pietreczko, who was beaten by Littler earlier in the night.

Littler Beat Pietreczko in the Semi-Finals

German Angrily Confronted the 17-year-old

The two met in the semi-finals of the Belgian Darts Open earlier in the night and Little made easy work of his opponent, beating him 7-3. After their match, Pietreczko quickly confronted the Englishman and angrily muttered something in his ear. He then took to social media and shared a message on his Instagram story, labelling Littler 'arrogant' and claiming he hoped this would prove to be his downfall in the future.

The 17-year-old has since spoken about the interaction himself, admitting he wasn't sure what Pietreczko said or what he did to upset him.

“No idea what I did wrong, no idea what he said. He said something then don’t do it again.”

Littler didn't let the incident knock him back, though, and despite admitting he'd only spent around 10 minutes warming up due to the fact he was watching Liverpool vs Manchester City, he held his nerve, moving on to the final where he faced Cross.

Littler Beat Cross 8-7 in the Final

The 17-year-old Hit a Nine-Darter in the Final

At 17 years old, it wouldn't have been too surprising if an incident like that with Pietreczko in the semi-finals got into Littler's head. The young man refused to let that happen, though, and he put on a show in the final, beating Cross in a close affair.

The two went back and forth, with 'The Nuke' coming out on top 8-7, and if the win wasn't enough, he stole the show with an incredible nine-darter during the final too.

During the competition, Littler made 30 maximum 180s, which was a European Tour record. He's a serious talent, and if he continues to play at the level which he is at right now, there's no telling just how good he can be in the future.