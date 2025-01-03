Teenage sensation Luke Littler stormed to victory over Michael van Gerwen to win the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. The 17-year-old came agonisingly close to winning the competition last year as a rookie, but exactly 365 days after losing to Luke Humphries, the budding superstar has etched his name in history by becoming the youngest world champion in PDC history with a 7-3 drubbing.

Littler looked in imperious form during the latter stages of the tournament, dropping a total of just three sets in his victories over Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively. While nerves would've been natural for the occasion, 'The Nuke' kept his composure and capitalised on his opponents' poor checkout percentages to complete a rout on the biggest stage.

Luke Littler Storms to World Championship Victory

The teenager controlled proceedings for the first set

Heading into the contest, many would’ve been expecting seven-time world finalist Van Gerwen to use his experience to stamp his authority early on. However, after escaping an early scare in the first leg of the match, it was Littler who looked as though he had that experience as he stormed into a commanding position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Littler and Michael Van Gerwen lost their first World Championship finals 7-4 having been 4-2 ahead during the match.

While his average wasn’t as good as it had been in earlier rounds of the tournament during the opening sets, Littler was consistent with his treble hitting, and although his opponent was producing more maximums, Van Gerwen’s troubles at the doubles allowed the prodigy to take advantage and race into a 4-0 lead within the opening hour.

The 35-year-old, who last won the World title in 2019, began to show his championship pedigree in the fifth set as he got on the scoreboard. However, Littler’s lead was too much for ‘Mighty Mike’ to claw back, as the teenager remained near-unstoppable when holding his throw, with Van Gerwen only able to find a break once for the remainder of the match.

It allowed Littler to remain in cruise control for the rest or proceedings as he put to bed the nightmares of his defeat in 2024 to claim the £500,000 first place prize.

Luke Littler 7-3 Michael van Gerwen Match Statistics 102.73 Average 100.69 52 100+ 44 23 140+ 22 12 180s 13 130 Highest out 132 2 100+ finishes 1 25/45 (56%) Doubles success 14/38 (37%

After lifting the trophy, Littler was quick to pay tribute to his opponent and also revealed that he had watched back his defeat to Luke Humphries in the final last year to help motivate him to go one step further.