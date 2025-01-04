The expression on Luke Littler’s face when it was revealed that his record-breaking World Darts Championship win had earned him a staggering £500,000 said it all. The 17-year-old prodigy, who stunned three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen with a 7-3 victory at Alexandra Palace on Friday night, could hardly believe his incredible fortune.

Victory for 'The Nuke' caps a stunning 12 months at the oche and cements his position at the top of the sport, having finished second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote and being the most Googled UK sportsperson of 2024. In 2024, the young arrowsmith won 11 senior titles, including the Grand Slam and World Series, all while becoming the youngest to hit a televised nine-darter to win the Premier League over world No.1 Luke Humphries.

However, since the initial reports revealed how much Littler was set to earn, new updates suggest that his total earnings from the annual event could be reduced by more than half due to unavoidable tax laws.

How Much Money Littler Will Actually Take Home

It's a lot less than first thought

Littler will have to give up £223,213.60 in tax, along with £12,010.60 in National Insurance contributions. In total, he will lose around £235,000, leaving him with a take-home amount of £264,755.80 – just 53 per cent of his initial prize.

This year's World Darts Championship had a massive £2.5m prize pool. Even players eliminated in the first round earned £7,500, with the payout increasing as they progressed further in the competition. Dan Squires, Chief Commercial Officer at investment platform Saxo, has said, as per the Daily Mail: "Luke Littler's whirlwind of a year has seen his earnings skyrocket, tipping him over the £1 million mark before his 18th birthday.

"Under 18s have a tax-free ISA allowance of £9,000, which means he wouldn't pay tax on any interest, dividends or profits made from investments made through an ISA account. From his 18th birthday, this allowance shoots up to £20,000, so he should be maximizing his ISA allowance. Turning 18 later in the month, he's now in a position to think about a variety of financial options, including investing and saving for his future.

"If he invested half of his career earnings today, or £500,000, into an index fund returning 7% annually, he would earn £36,145.04 in interest in the first year alone, around the same amount Brits earn on average each year working a full-time job. If he leaves that £500k into the same fund for his retirement, at age 65, he would have £13,293,751.87 without ever throwing another dart again."

Littler Eyes Up Position As World No.1

The teenage sensation has Luke Humphries well within his sights

The prospect of Littler retiring anytime soon seems remote, and if he ever did make such a decision, those swept up in the whirlwind of darts fever that has gripped the UK over the past year would undoubtedly have something to say about it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viewership for this year’s World Darts Championship saw a 39% increase compared to last year’s event, where Luke Humphries claimed victory. A peak audience of 1.9 million tuned in to watch Luke Littler’s semi-final triumph over Stephen Bunting.

Instead, it's more likely 'The Nuke' is focused on claiming the top spot as the world’s number one darts player in the coming months. Having risen to second place in the PDC Order of Merit, his impressive winnings have afforded him a comfortable cushion. With his eyes set on catching 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries this year, Littler’s 2025 promises to be another memorable journey.

The Bahrain Darts Masters kicks off his busy year, followed by the World Masters on January 30th, and the eagerly anticipated start of the 2025 Premier League on February 6.