Highlights Luke Littler, a 16-year-old darts prodigy, has shocked the World Darts Championship with his outstanding performances and has the chance to become the youngest ever world champion.

Despite suspicions about his age, Luke Littler's birth certificate has confirmed that he is indeed 16 years old, adding to the awe of his achievements on the darts stage.

Luke Littler's success has silenced doubters and created a new wave of support, with fans now chanting "walking in a Littler wonderland" in awe of his talent.

Evidence of the child prodigy has officially emerged, as the World Darts Championship has been left dumbfounded by the youngest talent in the competition. (And yes, believe it or not, he is 16!)

After beating Rob Cross 6-2 to secure his place in the final at the Ally Pally, Luke Littler has made history in the world of darts – before he’s even old enough to drive. His outrageous performances have steadily improved across the tournament, causing absolute eruption for fans.

Luke Littler's story so far

Defeating legends such as Raymond van Barneveld and Brendan Dolen along the way, Littler has paved a new path for young talent to enter the sport. An unbelievable 4-1 victory over his childhood inspiration Van Barneveld must be the highlight of his journey to date. Littler rid of the five-time world champion from the competition just six months after he sat his GCSEs – a feat his classmates will never be able to achieve. Being 40 years younger than Van Barneveld leads him on track to be the youngest darts world champion in history.

Luke Littler's age

He really is 16!

However, the child’s astounding success has stirred suspicion as to his real age. His perfected throws, partnered with his facial hair and natural composure on the stage, has driven fans to disbelieve that he is only 16 years of age. TalkTV, however, have recently confirmed the amazement by revealing Littler’s birth certificate, which clearly reads 21 January 2007, meaning he will still be 16 on the day of his first World Darts Championship final. If Littler is victorious, he will be rewarded with a cool £500,000, a sure promotion from his pocket money…

Littler is facing Luke Humphries, who destroyed Scott Williams 6-0 in his own semi-final. After overcoming his crippling anxiety to win three major titles and rise to PDC world number 4, Humphries is no stranger to adversity, but in order to unsettle ‘The Nuke,’ Humphries has told the public: “I will probably have to play the game of my life.”

In beginning his conquest, Littler qualified for the competition based on his performance in the PDC Development Tour, where he casually set records for youngest winner and highest average scorer for a first-year member. So far, the youngest darts world champion is Michael van Gerwen, who claimed the World Grand Prix title in 2012 at age 23. Our newest child prodigy is a staggering seven years younger, giving him the opportunity to snatch another all-time record.

Fans have silenced their taunting chants of “you’ve got school in the morning” as Littler’s talent continues to unravel, and what appears to be a Christmas miracle in the world of darts has birthed new chants of “walking in a Littler wonderland.”

This PDC World Darts Championship has supplied fans with suspense and sensation, as favourites have been knocked out and the underdog Luke Littler has taken his place on the podium. The champion will be crowned this evening, with the first dart scheduled to be thrown at 8:15pm and fans have a feeling Littler won’t be at school tomorrow morning no matter what the result.