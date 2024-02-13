Highlights Luke Littler, the teenage sensation, has won his second title of the year and prize money of £15,000 at the Players Championship in Wigan.

Luke Littler's impressive debut at the Players Championship in Wigan on the 12th of February saw him add his second title of the year to his collection after the Bahrain Masters last month and secure yet another sizeable sum of prize money. Littler beat Ryan Searle 8-7 in a tense final with an average of 110 to win the first of 30 Players Championship events this year.

The teenage sensation also hit a nine-dart finish in his last-32 match over Michele Turetta, already his second nine-darter of the season, before almost grabbing another one against Cameron Menzies, but for missing the double 12 on his ninth throw.

The social media frenzy that follows Littler's rapid rise to stardom in the last few months continues to grow as fans begin to question, is there anything Littler cannot do?

How much Luke Littler won from Players Championship

The teenager has pocketed a cool £15,000 for winning in Wigan

At just 17 years old, a focal point of Littler's impressive competition performances are the incredible sums of money that he wins for each event, with Littler pocketing a very handy £15,000 for his win in the Players Championship.

Littler's prize money was the subject of discussion at the World Championships where, aged just 16 at the time, he took home £200,000 as the runner-up, agonisingly missing out on the half a million awarded to Luke Humphries instead for winning at Ally Pally. After his stunning run to the final, Littler was jokingly reminded on X by HMRC that he was due to pay around £83,000 of that back in income tax, saying: "Big congrats to Luke on his fantastic run to the final. We can confirm the existence of income tax."

Nevertheless, Littler's latest win takes his total prize winnings for the season up to almost £300,000, an eye-watering amount of money that no teenager should really know what to do with. When asked recently what he intends to spend some of his money on, Littler responded: "I always treat myself to some new Under Armour tracksuits. And just get myself a new coat and get myself some FIFA points for my Xbox. That's pretty much it."

Those at EA Sports Headquarters must be willing on Littler at every event, knowing that each win is another jackpot for them too.

Littler spoke after Monday's competition about his desire to qualify for this year's World Matchplay and World Grand Prix events, where he will want to be seeded as one of the top 16 players on the PDC Order of Merit. If he continues his winning form, there is no doubt the teenager could achieve this feat.

Players Championship 2024 prize money Round Prize Money Winner £15,000 Runner-Up £10,000 Semi-Final £5,000 Quarter-Final £3,500 Last-16 £2,500 Last-32 £1,500 Last-64 £1,000 All stats taken from The Sun

The Players Championship continues in Wigan on the 13th of February, as Littler looks to go back-to-back, before Glasgow takes centre stage for the Premier League Darts on Thursday.

If you wanted to watch the full final between Littler and Searle, you can see it below.