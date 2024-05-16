Highlights Luke Littler landed an audacious 120 checkout against Peter Wright in Sheffield.

'The Nuke' left the crowd stunned by landing treble successive double 20s.

Littler leads the league phase and is among the favourites for the 2024 Premier League title.

Luke Littler produced fireworks on the final night of the league phase of the 2024 Premier League on Thursday night. 'The Nuke' had already safely qualified for the semi-finals of the competition and decided to entertain the crowd in Sheffield by nailing an audacious checkout against Peter Wright.

While Littler has enjoyed an outstanding debut year in the Premier League, 'Snakebite' hasn't fared quite as well, with the veteran rooted to the bottom of the table and out of contention to move forward. If he was hoping that the 17-year-old might cut him a bit of slack, though, he would have been mistaken.

Wright was actually holding his own with the talented youngster as their match was locked at 2-2, before Littler decided to stun fans in attendance by attempting an unbelievable finish when faced with a 120 checkout in the fifth leg. Rather than simply taking the traditional 'shanghai' route of a treble, single, and then double 20, Littler ripped up the script entirely by nailing a trio of perfect double 20s.

Luke Littler Produces a Ridiculous 120 Checkout vs Peter Wright

More to follow.