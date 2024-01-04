Highlights Luke Humphries defeated 16-year-old Luke Littler in the PDC World Darts Championship final, ending a remarkable story.

Both players put on gripping performances, with Humphries ultimately securing the victory.

Littler, however, showed his class and maturity during his post-match interview, expressing gratitude and setting his sights on winning the title in the future.

Luke Humphries defeated 16-year-old Luke Littler 7-4 in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship last night at Alexandra Palace, ending a simply remarkable story in the most heartbreaking of ways, but it was the teenager's classy post-match interview that reminded us just how much of a credit he is to the sport.

The tense final saw the first four sets shared between them both, but it was the more experienced Humphries who secured the victory after winning five consecutive sets, this coming after Littler missed a double to go 5-2 up in sets. There was hope for The Nuke, who seemed to be giving Humphries a hard time as he led the fifth set, and was ahead after speeding through the sixth, but it was the impressive work of Cool Hand Luke that got the job done.

The gripping performances of both players hooked the nation as the pair broke viewership records. In the end, statistics showed that Humphries hit 23 maximums and averaged 103.67 in the final, while Littler hit 13 180s and averaged 101.13. A remarkable statistic when you're on the losing end!

Classy post-match interviews at the Ally Pally

After the gripping final, Humphries gave credit to the teenager for his unwavering technique throughout: “In the back of my mind throughout today, I was thinking ‘get this one now because he’s going to dominate world darts soon.’ He’s an incredible player. When I was on the brink of winning there, he was relentless.

"That double eight [to win], my hands were shaking like mad, and it just fell in for me. I'm world champion and world number one, and I can't ask for more,” he concluded.

Teen star Littler seemed grateful and happy for his opponent despite the loss, showing his class and maturity at such a young age: “It’s been unbelievable. The one negative was that I lost too many legs with my throw. That’s the only negative, I couldn’t hold my own throw, and I didn’t win."

On reacting to his current position inside the top 32 in the PDC Order of Merit, Littler responded: “Top 32, a runner-up on my debut, just unbelievable.”

What next for Luke 'The Nuke' Littler

There’s no doubt that next year Littler will want to build on this year’s efforts to secure the title and once again stun the nation with his tireless technique.

Related Luke Littler's age confirmed as birth certificate emerges A lot has been made of Luke Littler's age, but his official birth certificate has now emerged online putting an end to the debate!

In response to being asked about his future goals and ambitions, he confirmed winning the title is his focus: “I can say I’m a runner-up and now I just want to go and win it.”

Such a narrow loss must have been heartbreaking for the youngster who responded so maturely to the result. “I just wanted to win one game… so this is just a massive bonus. Nobody likes losing, but I cannot be angry at myself."

It’s clear that Littler has a bright career ahead. He's the youngest player to have won a match at the PDC World Darts Championship, and the youngest to reach the final, aged just 16 years and 346 days.